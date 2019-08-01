Government of Canada signs first collective agreements following recent negotiations

OTTAWA, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to honour its commitment to negotiate in good faith with bargaining agents, and today signed collective agreements with the Association of Canadian Financial Officers and the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers.

These agreements, which cover over 6,200 employees in the FS and FI groups, are the first to be signed and ratified in this round of bargaining.

Taken together with other tentative deals, the Government has reached 34 agreements that, if ratified and signed, will apply to over 65,000 federal public service employees. The other tentative agreements are expected to come into force in the coming weeks and months once bargaining agents complete their ratification approval process and both parties sign the agreements.

Changes to existing agreements or new provisions include:

Economic increases, retroactive pay, and extended parental benefits, which will become effective according to agreed-upon timelines.

New measures to make agreements easier to implement and to compensate employees who do not receive retroactive payments or salary increases within agreed-upon timelines.

New provisions for caregiver leave and 10 days of paid leave to help victims of domestic violence are in effect as soon as the agreement is signed.

The Government of Canada remains committed to reaching agreements that are reasonable for employees, bargaining agents and taxpayers.

"These signed agreements mark a very important milestone for this round of bargaining. Through respectful, good faith negotiations with public service bargaining agents, we have reached agreements that offer employees fair wage adjustments and other provisions that reflect today's work environment."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

To date, 34 tentative agreements have been reached with bargaining agents, 17 of those agreements cover groups of employees in the core public administration for which the Treasury Board is the employer.

Collective Bargaining Update

