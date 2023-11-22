TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC has been selected by the Government of Canada on its recently updated Green Bond Framework as Sole Structuring Advisor.

CIBC was selected to advise on all aspects of the updated green bond framework to align with the latest sustainable finance developments, including assistance with a second-party opinion from Sustainalytics, confirming alignment with the International Capital Markets Association Green Bond Principles 2021.

"With intensifying environmental challenges, Canada's updated green bond framework is an important step in the development of a stronger sustainable finance market," said Siddharth Samarth, Managing Director and Head, Sustainable Finance, CIBC. "As trusted advisors in helping our clients navigate a time of significant change, we're pleased to work with the Government of Canada on this important initiative. This mandate highlights CIBC's longstanding leadership in supporting evolving business needs and enabling a more sustainable future."

Recently, CIBC was named the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Infrastructure Finance by Global Finance, and received the Financial Adviser (Americas) Award by Infrastructure Journal Global in 2022 for its leading financial advisory expertise through transactions across the energy transition space.

CIBC's key investments towards sustainability include:

Commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with operational and financing activities by 2050. In 2022, we established interim targets for our oil and gas and power generation portfolios, against a 2020 baseline;

22% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) from operations in Canada and the U.S. since 2018 1 . On track to reach our target of a 30% reduction by 2028; and

and the U.S. since 2018 . On track to reach our target of a 30% reduction by 2028; and $112.9 billion in mobilization of sustainable financing over the past four years towards our 13-year goal – 37.6% of our mobilization goal. On track to reach our goal of $300 billion by 20302.

CIBC continues to invest in the energy transition system through:

$100 million in limited partnership investments in climate technology and energy transition funds;

in limited partnership investments in climate technology and energy transition funds; Announced a new sustainable finance offering in collaboration with Export Development Canada to help support export-oriented Canadian businesses transitioning towards more sustainable operations; and

Established multi-year partnerships with the University of Calgary , the Schulich School of Business, and McGill University to help foster the energy transition ecosystem and develop a new generation of leaders.

(1) Reduction in absolute GHG emissions (Scope 1 & 2) versus the baseline year of 2018. 2022 data is as of August 1, 2021 – July 31, 2022. (2) Sustainable financing largely relates to client activities that support, but are not limited to, renewable and emission-free energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, sustainable real estate, affordable housing and basic infrastructure, and products such as, sustainability-linked and green financial products. The services offered by CIBC included in our mobilization commitment to support these client activities include loans and loan syndications, debt and equity underwritings, M&A advisory and principal investments. In 2022, our methodology was updated prospectively to include transactions relating to the affordable housing sector. The affordable housing sector includes loans and investments that meet our obligations under the U.S. Community Reinvestment Act.

