GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's population of seniors is rapidly growing. As we work to help every Canadian age with dignity and choice, we must ensure that our public policy reflects the lived experiences of Canadian seniors and their supporters.

Today, the Government of Canada launched an appointment process to fill current and upcoming vacancies on the National Seniors Council.

The National Seniors Council was established in 2007 to advise the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health. The Council examines issues and provides the federal government with recommendations related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors, elder abuse, financial abuse, and issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, they have also been focusing on measures to further support Canadians wishing to age at home for as long as possible.

The Council's membership is comprised of older adults, individuals with experience working with older adults, organizations that represent the interests of older adults, and experts on population aging and issues of relevance to older adults. The Government is seeking a wide diversity of applicants from across the country to ensure that the National Seniors Council represents the diversity of seniors in Canada and brings together members with varying and complementary experience and expertise. Individuals who identify as or have experience working with immigrants, 2SLGBTQI+ people, women, visible minorities, equity-deserving individuals, Indigenous people or persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Members and the chairperson are selected based on their expertise and experience related to population aging and seniors' issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.

The Government is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in informing policies, programs and services related to seniors and they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to apply by October 3, 2023, on the Governor in Council appointments website. Applications received after this date will be retained and may still be considered up until an appointment to the position is made.

Quotes

"People deserve to age with dignity and choice. No one knows that better than seniors, caregivers, and their advocates. I want to hear from them. Individuals who are prepared to offer candid advice and honest feedback on our policies should apply to our National Seniors Council."

– Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors

"People in Canada are living longer and healthier lives and as our population grows, our population of seniors is becoming more diverse. Seniors have helped shape Canada and continue to have significant impacts in our communities and daily lives. We are working to help more seniors age with dignity, in safety and comfort which is why we need to better understand and address the issues seniors face. We welcome applications from people across the country with a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and expertise, to be considered for the National Seniors Council."

– Mark Holland, Minister of Health

Associated Links

Governor in Council appointments General information

Appointment opportunities

National Seniors Council

