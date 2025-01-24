Government of Canada Says Boat Harbour Remediation Project Not Likely to Cause Significant Adverse Environmental Effects

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) announced today that the Boat Harbour Remediation Project in Nova Scotia is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012) when mitigation measures are taken into account. This ministerial decision was informed by the conclusions of the project's Environmental Assessment Report prepared by IAAC.

The proposed remediation of Boat Harbour, an effluent stabilisation basin located near Pictou, Nova Scotia, was subject to a robust federal review based on scientific evidence and Indigenous Knowledge. As part of the remediation work, Build Nova Scotia (the proponent) will expand an on-site hazardous waste containment facility vertically to increase its capacity to a maximum of 1,074,000 cubic metres from 220,000 cubic metres. This containment facility will be used for the storage of hazardous waste-bearing sediment that would be removed from Boat Harbour and nearby lands.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring proposals like the Boat Harbour Remediation Project move forward in a way that is sustainable and protect the environment. As a result, the Decision Statement issued today establishes conditions with which the proponent must comply throughout the project's life.

These conditions include measures to reduce effects on the Pictou Landing First Nation and the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia including to their health (including mental health and well-being), cultural heritage, and current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes. Measures also include those to reduce effects on fish and fish habitat and migratory birds. For example, because of the removal of a dam on the site, the proponent will be required to model how the sediment will move and collect, as well as implement measures to control erosion and sedimentation to protect fish and fish habitat. The proponent will also be responsible for determining, in collaboration with Pictou Landing First Nation, the feasibility of alternative locations for storing the waste in the future, given the concerns raised about the location of the containment facility.

The Government of Canada would like to thank all the participants for their comments throughout the environmental assessment process. Namely, Pictou Landing First Nation, who provided its perspectives, expertise and knowledge regarding potential effects on Indigenous Peoples on behalf of the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia. The Government would also like to thank the various experts for their robust scientific advice. The proponent can now move forward with obtaining any necessary authorizations and permits from federal and provincial authorities.

Scientific advice and technical expertise during the assessment was provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Transport Canada, and Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change.





The involvement of the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia throughout the life cycle of the project is a top priority, which is why many of the legally-binding conditions require the proponent to consult with them as part of the implementation of those conditions. This ongoing involvement will ensure that the rights, interests, and Indigenous Knowledge of the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia are considered and respected as the project advances.





