OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's long-term economic success depends on supporting workers through labour market transitions. Emerging industries and new technologies require workers to gain new skills needed by employers in growing sectors, and workers deserve support while gaining these skills.

The Government of Canada established the Union-Led Advisory Table to help workers acquire the skills that match current labour market needs, and to help those in at-risk jobs to transition into good-quality jobs. The Advisory Table met from December 2023 to October 2024. It was chaired by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, and included 14 other labour leaders from across Canada with expertise across sectors. The Advisory Table looked at how workers can navigate the pressing issues facing them today, including automation and ongoing transitions in the economy.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Steven MacKinnon announced the completion of the Union-Led Advisory Table's work and the publication of their final report, Unions Power Prosperity: A Report from the Union-Led Advisory Table.

The report outlines recommendations that reflect the unique perspectives of the Advisory Table's labour leaders, including:

aligning skills and workforce development strategies with industry and sector needs;

supporting workers, including older workers, through job transitions from declining sectors to growth sectors, and enabling portable skills recognition and training;

ensuring that workers have access to continuous learning opportunities and foundational skills to succeed at different stages of their careers; and

increasing opportunities for women and under-represented groups to access skilled trades and occupations in demand.

The Advisory Table members' work is one of many steps taken by the Government of Canada, including developing priorities that will help build a modern and inclusive Canadian workforce for the 21st century. This will help workers transition into jobs and sectors that need them, including green jobs in the energy sector as Canada moves to a low-carbon economy.

Collaboration between workers, unions, employers, employer organizations and government brings together a wide range of perspectives that reflect Canada's workforce, as well as Canada's labour market needs.

"Giving workers a seat at the table is the best way to help us understand how to prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow so we can make sure our economy thrives. We need their advice to confront the challenges of our changing labour market, and this is why I want to thank the Advisory Table for their work. I welcome their recommendations."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

"Meeting Canada's economic and climate challenges starts with investing in and listening to workers. This means prioritizing more and better jobs, expanding workplace learning opportunities and including workers in decision-making. Unions have the tools, the know-how and the creativity to drive an innovative, prosperous and equitable economy. The Union-Led Advisory Table report gathers the labour movement's ideas for getting there."

– Bea Bruske, Chair of the Union-Led Advisory Table and President of the Canadian Labour Congress

The Union-Led Advisory Table consisted of 15 labour leaders, who were selected based on their knowledge of labour market issues, including a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion, and their leadership within their communities and beyond:

Bea Bruske , President, Canadian Labour Congress (Chair of the Advisory Table)

Mariam Abou-Dib, Executive Director, Teamsters Canada



Rob Ashton , President, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada

Bert Blundon , President, National Union of Public and General Employees

Patrick Campbell , Canadian Regional Director, International Union of Operating Engineers

David Chartrand , Canadian General Vice-President, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

Roxanne Dubois , Executive Assistant to the National President, Unifor

Meg Gingrich , Assistant to the National Director, United Steel Workers

Julien Laflamme , Political Advisor to the Executive Committee, Confédération des syndicats nationaux

Angella MacEwen , Senior Economist, Canadian Union of Public Employees

Travis Merrett , International Representative, Government Relations, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Jessica Olivier-Nault , Director, Women's Rights and Pay Equity, Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec

Linda Silas , President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

Sharleen Stewart , President, SEIU Healthcare

Sean Strickland , Executive Director, Canada's Building Trades Unions

