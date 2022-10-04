Government of Canada's statement on five reports tabled by the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, as the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development tabled five new reports, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, issued the following statement.

"The Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development plays an important role in raising awareness so that the government can deliver the best possible environmental outcomes. We thank the Commissioner for his work and the recommendations included in these latest reports. Our respective departments are taking action to address them.

"To begin with, we acknowledge his favourable review of Canada's world-leading management of radioactive waste.

"On aquatic species, we are fortunate in Canada to have a robust legal and regulatory framework for species at risk which offers protection to all aquatic species. Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada will continue to protect aquatic species and their habitats using all tools available to us, including the Species at Risk Act and the Fisheries Act.

"As we respond to the Commissioner's findings, we will ensure that all components of the next Federal Sustainable Development Strategy related to species at risk are measured, and that key actions for protecting and conserving species at risk are reported.

"Under the Nature Legacy initiative, the government has also made historic investments of $155 million and $173 million over five years (in budgets 2018 and 2021, respectively) to implement Species at Risk Act obligations for aquatic species and advance stewardship actions to protect aquatic species at risk. These investments are enabling a shift from single-species to multi-species, place-based, and threat-based approaches for recovery and protection. We are also further protecting aquatic species through strong measures under the Fisheries Act; in some cases, commercial fisheries are closed or recreational activity is restricted to protect aquatic species.

"On greening government, we are committed to achieving our sustainable development priorities, as set out in the Federal Sustainable Development Strategy, and will continue to work collaboratively across more than 100 departments and agencies to do so.

"Finally, on biodiversity, our commitment to halting and reversing the loss of biodiversity includes our actions both at home and on the global stage. Canada has stepped up as the host country for the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and from December 7 to 19 in Montréal we will welcome the world as we discuss and put measures in place to safeguard the wellbeing of the planet.

"We look forward to working with Canadians, experts, and partners to protect our most vulnerable species, and building a truly sustainable environment to provide a brighter future for all."

