Government of Canada's response to the wildfires in California

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and all Canadians express their deep sadness at the devastating wildfires currently impacting southern California.

Canadians are grateful for the support and solidarity extended to Canada by the United States during our own challenging wildfire season last year. Team Canada stands ready to reciprocate that support during this time of need.

Canada has been working with the Provinces and Territories to ready its support. We have left no stone unturned and are exploring all avenues to offer our support to the people of California.

Canadian agencies, including the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Coast Guard, Global Affairs Canada, and Natural Resources Canada, are actively engaged in discussions with the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the U.S. National Interagency Coordination Center (NICC), and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the City of Los Angeles to determine how best to assist in the response and recovery efforts.

Specific commitments currently under consideration include:

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF): The CAF is standing by with air transport capabilities to deploy provincial/civilian firefighting personnel and equipment.

The CAF is standing by with air transport capabilities to deploy provincial/civilian firefighting personnel and equipment. Canadian Coast Guard (CCG): The CCG continues to work with our partners to offer support and to explore available resources that could be deployed to assist the response, if requested.

The CCG continues to work with our partners to offer support and to explore available resources that could be deployed to assist the response, if requested. Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan): CIFFC and NRCan are working closely with the NICC and provincial/territorial authorities to rapidly identify which resources can be deployed and the availability of Canadian firefighting resources, including aircraft, to support the response.

Provinces in Canada are assessing how they can help California's response; to date the following is also being mobilized, if requested:

Ontario : Is prepared to deploy Incident Command System (ICS) personnel, two CL-415 waterbombers, wildland and urban firefighters, along with associated equipment; approximately 200 personnel and approximately 120 kg of equipment per personnel.

Is prepared to deploy Incident Command System (ICS) personnel, two CL-415 waterbombers, wildland and urban firefighters, along with associated equipment; approximately 200 personnel and approximately 120 kg of equipment per personnel. Quebec : In addition to the two CL-415 water bombers sent in August 2024 to Los Angeles , the Québec government confirmed on January 10 the deployment of two other CL-415 skimmer airtankers to support firefighting efforts in California . It is considering providing additional water bombers and to having 60 Type 1 wildland firefighters available and on standby for deployment.

In addition to the two CL-415 water bombers sent in to , the Québec government confirmed on the deployment of two other CL-415 skimmer airtankers to support firefighting efforts in . It is considering providing additional water bombers and to having 60 Type 1 wildland firefighters available and on standby for deployment. Alberta : Is sending a trained and experienced crew of up to 40 Type 1 wildland firefighters. Additional Type 1 firefighters, Incident Command personnel, and qualified support staff will be ready to go when requested. Alberta is also preparing water bombers and contracted night vision helicopters to be ready as well when requested.

Is sending a trained and experienced crew of up to 40 Type 1 wildland firefighters. Additional Type 1 firefighters, Incident Command personnel, and qualified support staff will be ready to go when requested. is also preparing water bombers and contracted night vision helicopters to be ready as well when requested. British Columbia : Has a long-standing bilateral relationship with CAL Fire, and based on a request for support, is sending a team of senior technical staff to fill specialized incident command system functions.

Quotes

"Canada stands in solidarity with the people of California as they face the devastating impact of these wildfires. Just as our friends and neighbours supported us during our own challenging wildfire season, Team Canada is ready to reciprocate that support. Our federal and provincial partners are actively mobilizing resources, including specialized crews, aircraft, and logistical support, to assist where needed. We are committed to working closely with our American counterparts to provide effective and timely aid during this difficult time."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Canada stands prepared to help the United States—historically, our greatest ally—in times of emergency and disaster. We are watching the ongoing wildfire situation in southern California with shock and dismay, but also with determination to do all we can to assist with relief and recovery. Team Canada is already deploying resources in response and Canadian military personnel and firefighters across our great country are ready to put their hard-won fire management skills in action to help our American friends."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada

"The hearts of all Canadians go out to Americans in California suffering through this terrible tragedy. Canada and the United States are neighbours and friends, and we will always be there to help."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The Government of Canada stands with the State of California as it faces devastating wildfires. Parks Canada stands ready to assist California in any way we can, including through firefighting personnel and incident response support, as appropriate. We are ready to assist California and to coordinate activities through the Canadian Inter-Agency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC). We acknowledge the bravery and heroism of firefighters and first responders during these difficult times."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Our thoughts are with the people and brave wildland fire and emergency workers who are fighting the devastating wildland fires in California. Ontario stands ready to support our neighbours to the south, and will provide aircraft, personnel and equipment needed to support California."

- Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources for Ontario

"The dreadful forest fire season in Québec in 2023 showed us the importance of collaboration and mutual aid. We were able to rely on several partners the world over that loaned us equipment and staff. The Québec government's contribution, through the SOPFEU, to help our neighbours in California demonstrates our friendship with them in these trying times."

- François Bonnardel, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"Our hearts go out to everyone in California who have been impacted due to the devastating fires. Good neighbours are always there for each other in times of need, and we will assist our American friends in any way they need during this crisis. We are sending highly skilled and experienced wildland firefighting personnel to assist in the response efforts. Alberta remains committed to providing support and expertise to help protect lives, property and communities."

- The Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

"California has supported us in our time of need, and B.C. is now able to reciprocate that support. A senior management team from the BC Wildfire Service is departing imminently, and we're working on sending expanded ground crews. B.C. will continue to be there for our American neighbours when they are in need."

- The Honourable Ravi Parmar, B.C.'s Minister of Forests

