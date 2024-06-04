OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, issued the following statement in response to the Auditor General of Canada's performance audit report on Combatting Cybercrime:

"I thank the Auditor General of Canada for her work and welcome the recommendations presented in her performance audit report. The Government agrees with the recommendations, which will help guide the work of federal departments and agencies who are dedicated to bolstering Canada's cyber defences.

The report pointed out that there are already well-established mechanisms to respond to high priority cases, such as in cases where malicious cyber activity targets Government of Canada systems or critical infrastructure.

Recognizing the importance of strengthening Canada's capacity to counter cybercrime, in 2020, the Government of Canada provided the RCMP with approximately $137.5 million to establish the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre to work with domestic and international law enforcement and other partners to investigate and combat cybercrime. The RCMP has also invested an additional $78.9 million to increase its Federal Policing capacity, including establishing specialist cybercrime teams across the country.

Cybercrime investigations are complex and multijurisdictional – especially given that cyber criminals can perpetrate their actions from anywhere in the world. Therefore, it is essential that all relevant parties work together in a coordinated fashion to better protect Canadians.

As well, Bill C-26, An Act Respecting Cyber Security, is currently making its way through Parliament. Its provisions will give the Government of Canada additional tools to protect Canada's critical infrastructure systems from cyberthreats.

In the coming months, our government will launch Canada's new National Cyber Security Strategy. This strategy will outline a strengthened, whole-of-society approach to protecting Canada's economic interests from cyber threats.

I have every confidence in our law enforcement and intelligence agencies' ability to continue to keep Canadians safe online."

