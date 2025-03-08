OAKVILLE, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, released, on behalf of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, an update on the progress made under the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft.

Guided by the National Action Plan, cooperation between law enforcement agencies, other levels of government and industry to combat organized auto theft crime is stronger than ever. Auto thefts decreased nearly 20 per cent nationally in 2024, after reaching historic levels in the year prior, according to Équité Association's recent trend report.

Building on this progress, the Government of Canada is ramping up efforts to combat organized crime, fentanyl trafficking and money laundering, through its $1.3 billion Border Plan. This includes the newly appointed Fentanyl Czar; a Canada-United States Joint Strike Force; an intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and the launch of the Joint Operational Intelligence Cell (JOIC), backed up by $200 million to increase law enforcement's information sharing capacity; the listing of seven transnational criminal organizations largely responsible for fentanyl pouring into our communities; and the launch of a new intelligence partnership made up of key players from Canada's big banks and law enforcement. At the same time, we are advancing innovative solutions aimed at making vehicles harder to steal in the first place. Key actions since our last progress update in October 2024 include:

Engaging with provincial and territorial counterparts to address fraudulent vehicle registration and encourage full participation in the Interprovincial Record Exchange system.

Collaborating with industry and law enforcement on the best approach to regulate radio devices used for auto theft and analyzing feedback on options submitted through public consultations.

Working on next steps to modernize anti-theft protection and analyzing feedback received through public consultations.

Strengthening financial intelligence to target money laundering linked to auto theft and stem the flow of illicit proceeds through enhanced collaboration between FINTRAC, regulated sectors and law enforcement.

Joining INTERPOL's Project Drive Out to combat transnational organized vehicle crime by enhancing intelligence sharing between law enforcement, member states and private industry.

Completing targeted security assessments of high-risk port facilities.

Delivering training on specialized investigative strategies at the Port of Montreal to enhance collaboration between Canadian law enforcement and INTERPOL member countries.

to enhance collaboration between Canadian law enforcement and INTERPOL member countries. Increasing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) capacity to detect stolen vehicles at railyards in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

(GTA). Announcing the government's intention to amend the Criminal Code to strengthen bail and sentencing laws to respond to the severity of auto theft, break and enter, extortion, and arson crimes committed by repeat, violent, and organized crime offenders as part of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

Our collective action is yielding positive results, but we know we must remain vigilant. Through regular meetings with stakeholders we are closely monitoring current trends to ensure the actions we are taking to combat auto theft remain effective.

Quotes

"The downward trend we are seeing is promising, but we will not let our guard down. We are ramping up the fight against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking, which we know has long been fueled by illicit proceeds from auto theft. These actions will help further the progress we've already made on auto theft, while strengthening our border and keeping our communities safe."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Every car that we can prevent from being stolen helps keep money out of the hands of organized crime and drug traffickers. Our approach is already having a positive impact and the work will continue to make vehicles much harder to steal."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick Facts

The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft, which was developed in collaboration with other levels of government, law enforcement and industry following the National Summit in February 2024 .

. Since the beginning of 2024, the government has made significant investments to bolster enforcement efforts targeting auto theft. These include investing $15 million to strengthen support law enforcement agencies' work to combat auto theft and providing $28 million to increase the capacity of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to detect and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles, enhance collaboration with domestic and international partners and explore advanced technological solutions.

to strengthen support law enforcement agencies' work to combat auto theft and providing to increase the capacity of the Border Services Agency (CBSA) to detect and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles, enhance collaboration with domestic and international partners and explore advanced technological solutions. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and CBSA continue to be involved in integrated task forces led by the Ontario Provincial Police and Sûreté du Québec.

The CBSA intercepted 2,277 stolen vehicles in railyards and ports in 2024, an increase of over 25% compared to the previous year- and 260 since the beginning of 2025. The CBSA has established a 24/7 central point of contact for police to coordinate requests to locate vehicles that may be tracked to a marine port or intermodal facility and continues to act on 100% of referrals.

INTERPOL's Stolen Motor Vehicle database contains more than 12 million records, allowing police in INTERPOL member countries to run a check against a vehicle and find out instantly whether it has been reported as stolen.

The RCMP continues to process international notifications and requests received through INTERPOL's stolen motor vehicle database to better track stolen vehicles with international partners. From February to October 31, 2024 , the RCMP received 2,666 alerts about Canadian vehicles and 491 international collaboration requests.

, the RCMP received 2,666 alerts about Canadian vehicles and 491 international collaboration requests. The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) has disclosed a total of 46 financial intelligence disclosures to law enforcement as of October 31, 2024 , an increase of 26 since August 2024 .

