The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, released the 2022-23 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report. The report summarizes actions taken by nearly 20 federal departments and agencies to address and support the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGTBQI+ people, as well as their families and communities impacted by violence. The report also highlights the Government of Canada's efforts to advance the priorities outlined in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan and respond to the Calls for Justice directed at the federal government in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Through the work completed in 2022–23, the federal government is building better relationships with families, survivors and partners, and increasing accountability and transparency on its work to date.

Through partnerships, considerable progress has been made on key initiatives that prevent and respond to violence through housing, shelters, transportation, infrastructure and direct support for the wellbeing of families and survivors. Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls have long called for accountability in responding to the Calls for Justice, and in making sure they get the answers they deserve. We have heard from many Indigenous partners that the acceleration of Call for Justice 1.7, and all Calls for Justice, is critical.

Over the past year, this progress included:

advancing the development of 30 new individual community safety plans;

advancing work on 22 new shelter and transitional projects that will result in 178 units built by 2026;

funding over 1,000 Indigenous language projects;

supporting 66 Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities projects across 11 provinces and territories;

allocating over $3 million to develop 13 new healing and wellness programs to support Indigenous families and survivors affected by violence against MMIWG2S+;

announcing the appointment of Jennifer Moore Rattray as Ministerial Special Representative to lead engagement related to Call for Justice 1.7 (Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson) and selecting an Indigenous organization to lead work on Call for Justice 1.10 (oversight mechanism);

launching the federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan aimed at advancing rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada .

Looking ahead to 2023–24 and beyond, the Government of Canada will keep working on the implementation of concrete actions that make real and positive impacts on the lives of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. These actions will include prioritizing discussions on an alert system, an ombudsperson and oversight mechanism.

The voices, perspectives and lived experiences of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people are at the front and center of Canada's response to this crisis. The federal government has been listening and is taking action based on these lived experiences.

This work will continue in partnership with Indigenous families, survivors, leaders and partners, as well as with provinces and territories to ensure the transformational and long-lasting change that is necessary to address this crisis and make communities across the country safer.

Gender and race-based violence impacts the lives of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people across Canada every day. This is an ongoing national crisis that has to end.

Quotes

"The crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is ongoing. With the magnitude of this ongoing national tragedy, we need to continue to work together on a comprehensive response to address the complexity and interconnectivity of its root causes, as well as address the need for accountability. As evidenced in the current Budget, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerate these efforts, through ongoing and further collaboration, investments, and initiatives, in order to create safety for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, no matter their circumstances. We have made this a priority and will not stop until their safety is no longer at risk. "

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Ending violence against First Nations, Inuit and Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people remains a top priority for the federal government. We must continue to work together with Indigenous partners, northern communities, and all orders of government to address the root causes of gender-based violence. There is much work still to do and the investments we are making to strengthen abuse prevention programs, construct shelters, and directly support survivors and their families, are helping meet some of the most urgent needs in Winnipeg and Manitoba as well as in northern and Arctic communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The pain of losing a loved one is immense. Since the final MMIWG report was published in 2019, Canadians have had a growing understanding of the many aspects of violence and its horrible toll on survivors, families, and communities. Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people face threats that go beyond physical violence. We must work together at all levels to create greater access to shelters, community safety and culturally informed mental health services and holistic care as outlined in the National Action Plan. The path towards healing and reconciliation must be led by Indigenous survivors, families, leaders, and partners. I am committed to supporting families and working on solutions that address the root causes of violence to end this national crisis. I thank all the advocates, allies and partners who push us to do more, much more quickly."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We know that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people experience higher rates of violence, and we must continue to prioritize the creation of safer spaces. When I meet with Indigenous organizations, I'm heartened by their work to support and protect their community. Addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and continuing to build safer communities, both on and off reserves, remains a priority for the Government of Canada. We know there's still a lot of work to be done, and we will continue to honour the memory and spirits of all missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth

"The Government of Canada continues to work with Indigenous partners, communities and organizations, provinces and territories, and others to help end the violence against Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit and LGBTQI+ people. This includes continuing to support communities in the development of community safety plans, advancing the unique policing and community safety priorities of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and co-developing federal legislation recognizing First Nations police services as an essential service."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino

Minister of Public Safety

"Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people deserve a justice system that keeps them safe and respects their rights. We have made good progress this past year, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, to help advance key initiatives. However, there is still a lot of work ahead. We will continue to work in consultation and cooperation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners, as well as provinces and territories, to ensure that Canada's justice system is one that protects and respects Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Culture is at the heart of the healing process. It allows for the creation of identity, which is essential, and leads to healthy communities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. In this annual report, we're reaffirming our commitment to collaborate with our Indigenous partners to advance this important work. By supporting them through our concrete actions and increasing access to initiatives and support programs, we will lay the foundation for a safe, strong and sustainable future for everyone."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick facts

The 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan was developed in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, Indigenous women's organizations and provincial and territorial governments in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan. To accelerate its implementation, Budget 2023 is proposing to invest an additional $124.7 million over six years, with $20.4 million ongoing. This builds on the $2.2 billion provided in Budget 2021 and the additional investments provided in Budget 2022to address the root causes of violence, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, healing and economic development, and employment.

contribution to the National Action Plan. To accelerate its implementation, Budget 2023 is proposing to invest an additional over six years, with ongoing. This builds on the provided in Budget 2021 and the additional investments provided in Budget 2022to address the root causes of violence, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, healing and economic development, and employment. On May 29, 2023 , the Government of Canada provided $95.8 million to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims and survivors of crime. This funding responds to the Government of Canada's commitment in the Federal Pathway to improve the availability and access to Indigenous-led, culturally safe, and trauma-informed victim services and supports.

, the Government of provided $95.8 million to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims and survivors of crime. This funding responds to the Government of commitment in the Federal Pathway to improve the availability and access to Indigenous-led, culturally safe, and trauma-informed victim services and supports. On January 10, 2023, the Government of Canada announced the appointment of Jennifer Moore Rattray as a Ministerial Special Representative to lead work related to Call for Justice 1.7 (Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson) and selected an Indigenous organization to lead work on Call for Justice 1.10 (oversight mechanism).

