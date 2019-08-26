Government of Canada releases report from the Building an Inclusive Canada: National Disability Summit

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, released the What We Learned report from the Building an Inclusive Canada: National Disability Summit.

The Summit provided an opportunity for participants to exchange best practices, learn from the experiences of others, create and build on partnerships, highlight Canada's achievements and reaffirm the Government's commitment to achieving the full inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The report summarizes the work done, as well as the experiences and information shared at the Summit, but most importantly, it outlines the next steps needed to realize a truly inclusive and accessible Canada. The report also highlights the shared determination of participants to build on current momentum and to maximize new opportunities to move towards a Canada where barriers to inclusion are eliminated.

The Government of Canada is committed to creating a truly inclusive and accessible country, and the Accessible Canada Act, which came into force on July 11, 2019, establishes a framework for realizing a barrier-free Canada through the proactive identification, removal and prevention of accessibility barriers. The Act will also ensure that persons with disabilities are no longer required to fight barriers to accessibility on an individual basis. With this legislation in place, all people in Canada, including millions of Canadians with disabilities, will benefit from barrier-free communities and workplaces in which everyone can participate fully and equally.

"Our government is committed to working toward building an inclusive Canada. Hosting this summit was a very important step to keep this important national conversation going. I am grateful that so many shared their thoughts, views and ideas. Canadians value inclusiveness, and our government is ensuring persons with disabilities in Canada have equal opportunities to participate in society and realize their full potential."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

Approximately one in five Canadians—or about 6.2 million people aged 15 and over—report having a disability that limits them in their daily activities.

The Accessible Canada Act was developed following the most inclusive and accessible consultations with the disability community in our country's history. More than 6,000 Canadians and 100 accessibility organizations shared their views and ideas about an accessible Canada .

