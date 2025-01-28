Located at 35 Madawaska Street in the heart of Arnprior, Ontario the building is a striking example of the so-called "Dominion Style," which fused several European medieval revival styles and used materials from different regions of the country in an effort to establish a distinctly Canadian architectural approach. Chief Dominion Architect Thomas Fuller designed the building and was a key figure in the development of Canadian architecture in the 19th century.

From its foundation of local limestone to its Nova Scotian red sandstone decorative details and its lofty clock tower, this building embodies the architectural approach that Fuller applied to similar government buildings built across the country at the end of the 19th century. Post offices built during this time served many functions, hosting a post office and customs house on the ground floor, other federal offices on the second floor, and residential space in the attic. The D. A. Gillies Building was saved from demolition by David A. Gillies and his wife Jessie Gillies and repurposed in the 1960s, an example of the emerging heritage conservation movement of that decade.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quotes

"Today, I am honoured to announce the designation of the D. A. Gillies Building in Arnprior, Ontario as a place of national historic significance. By commemorating nationally historic examples of built heritage, the National Program of Historical Commemoration ensures that future generations can appreciate and learn from our shared history. This designation celebrates not only the craftsmanship, but the stories and legacy that this building represents."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"From post office to library to museum, the D.A. Gillies Building brings tremendous historical value to our thriving community. On behalf of Council, I welcome the designation of the D.A. Gillies Building as a national historic site by the Government of Canada and look forward to its bright future as the most recognizable symbol of the Town of Arnprior."

Lisa McGee

Mayor, Town of Arnprior

"The D.A. Gillies Building has always served as a community hub that, as a post office, connected Arnprior with the world or as a library, museum, and archive, connected neighbours with their stories. I am thankful to the Government of Canada for our national historic site designation because it is a powerful testament to the remarkable community investment in this iconic building which continues to be a focal point for gathering, storytelling, and collaborative planning for the future."

Dr. Emily Stovel,

Manager of Culture/Curator, Arnprior and District Museum

Quick Facts

Throughout the 20 th century, most examples of Fuller's post office design were lost to demolition. Following the construction of a new local post office in 1963, this was nearly the case in Arnprior as well. The building, however, was saved due to local preservationist efforts. Concerned about this loss of local architectural history, lumberman David A. Gillies and his wife Jessie Gillies purchased the building and sold it to the Town of Arnprior for one dollar , with the understanding that it would be used as a cultural institution.

century, most examples of Fuller's post office design were lost to demolition. Following the construction of a new local post office in 1963, this was nearly the case in as well. The building, however, was saved due to local preservationist efforts. Concerned about this loss of local architectural history, lumberman and his wife purchased the building and sold it to the for , with the understanding that it would be used as a cultural institution. As the community's project to mark the 1967 centennial of Canadian Confederation, the building was converted into the Arnprior Library and the Arnprior and District Museum. The Arnprior and District Museum continues to occupy the D. A. Gillies Building and uses this local landmark to recount the history of Arnprior and the surrounding area.

and District Museum. The and District Museum continues to occupy the D. A. Gillies Building and uses this local landmark to recount the history of and the surrounding area. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related Document

Backgrounder: The D. A. Gillies Building

Related Links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

National historic designations

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]