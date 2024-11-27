The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires was founded with the aim of reintegrating veterans of the First World War into civilian life. The Corps was initially established on July 25, 1925, when five Montréal lawyers received federal authorization to launch an employment assistance program for veterans. This first modest division of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires in Montréal was followed by other divisions in Toronto and Vancouver in 1927. Reorganized into a Canada-wide body in 1937, Commissionaires offered war veterans preferred employment status and, over time, focused increasingly on providing security guards for federal installations.

During the Second World War, many of the Corps members left to serve overseas in the various branches of the Canadian Armed Forces or joined other organizations supporting the home front such as the Veterans Guard of Canada that provided security at prisoner-of-war camps and military infrastructure such as armament plants. Toward the end of the war, Commissionaires successfully lobbied the federal government for the Right of First Option (later called the Right of First Refusal Policy) on public service security, requiring federal government departments to obtain their security guard services from Commissionaires, guaranteeing quality jobs for its members and their ability to serve the Government of Canada.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"For almost a hundred years, the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires has provided veterans, families of veterans and former members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with employment support in recognition and commemoration of their valuable role in service to Canada. Commemoration, or remembrance, helps link our past and our present and helps Canadians learn about the country's past, in all its richness and complexity."

"We are honoured to be recognized as part of our nation's rich history. In 2025, Commissionaires celebrates 100 years of supporting veterans by providing employment and assisting their reintegration into civilian life. This designation is a testament to the enduring legacy of commitment that defines who we are. We are grateful to the Government of Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada for recognizing our century of service to Canada."

Quick Facts

The founders of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires were inspired by Governor General, H.R.H. the Duke of Connaught who, a decade earlier, had proposed a Canadian organization similar to the British Corps of Commissionaires, which was established in 1859 in England after the Crimean War.





The October Crisis of 1970 resulted in a review of security requirements for federal buildings and increased responsibilities and training associated with Commissionaires.





In the late 20 th century, Commissionaires continued as a private, not-for-profit organization, and membership eligibility expanded to include not only those with direct war service but also all former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, many of whom had served in peacekeeping roles, and former members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).





In the late 20th century, Commissionaires continued as a private, not-for-profit organization, and membership eligibility expanded to include not only those with direct war service but also all former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, many of whom had served in peacekeeping roles, and former members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide.





Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.





advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

