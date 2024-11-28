Paul-Émile Borduas was born in 1905 in Saint-Hilaire (now Mont-Saint-Hilaire), Quebec. As a young apprentice to painter Ozias Leduc, he studied at l'École des beaux-arts de Montréal, then continued his training in Paris in the 1920s. In 1948, following the creation of the Automatiste movement, he published an essay entitled Refus global. This radical manifesto, written by Borduas in Saint-Hilaire and co-signed by the fifteen other artists in the Automatistes group, triggered strong reactions in Quebec. In this flagship document, Borduas challenges traditional Quebec values and calls for a freer society open to the world. Borduas' dissenting opinions led to the loss of his job as a professor at the École du meuble de Montréal.

In 1953, due to difficult living conditions, Borduas left Montreal for New York, where he hoped to establish himself on the international scene. It was there that he discovered abstract expressionism, which gave new energy to his paintings. Borduas shines on the international art scene through his participation in numerous museum and gallery exhibitions. He also represented Canada at several international exhibitions. In 1960, he was posthumously awarded the Guggenheim International Award for his painting The Black Star (1957), considered to be one of his masterpieces.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quotes

"National historic designations reflect turning points in Canada's history. Together they tell the story of who we are and bring us closer to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other and our country. One of the greatest artists in Quebec's history, Paul-Émile Borduas helped promote progressive ideas in the province. His outstanding body of work is particularly well represented in Canadian museums, and he remains one of the most influential Canadian painters of the 20th century."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The designation by the Government of Canada of Paul-Émile Borduas (1905-1960) as a national historic person, highlights his importance to the history of Canadian art and, more broadly, to the history of Quebec and modern Canada. Borduas' leadership and commitment to the search for new artistic practices led to the founding of the Automatist movement, which continues to inspire many contemporary artists. This designation is an opportunity for Canadians to take a closer look at a pivotal period in our history, and to learn more about the legacy of Paul-Émile Borduas."

Geneviève Létourneau, General Manager, Mont-Saint-Hilaire Museum of Fine Arts

Quick Facts

In the early 1940s, under the influence of European avant-garde movements such as surrealism and the writings of André Breton , Borduas abandoned his figurative style and turned to abstract painting within what later became known as the Automatiste movement. Shortly afterwards, he formed the Automatistes group with other young artists.





, Borduas abandoned his figurative style and turned to abstract painting within what later became known as the Automatiste movement. Shortly afterwards, he formed the Automatistes group with other young artists. In the years preceding his death, Borduas exhibited his work in London (1957 and 1958), Düsseldorf (1958) and Paris (1959). He represented Canada at the Bienal de São Paulo (1955) and the World Expo Brussels (1958). He died in Paris on February 22, 1960 , of cardiac arrest at the age of 55.





(1957 and 1958), Düsseldorf (1958) and (1959). He represented at the Bienal de São Paulo (1955) and the World Expo Brussels (1958). He died in on , of cardiac arrest at the age of 55. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.





Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.





advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related Document

Backgrounder: Paul-Émile Borduas

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]