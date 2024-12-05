The production of munitions during the Second World War at Defence Industries Limited (DIL) factories in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, made a major contribution to Canada's war effort.

AJAX, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of munitions production at Defence Industries Limited (DIL) factories as an event of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

The massive arsenal of ammunition and components produced at Defence Industries Limited factories played an important part in the Allied victory and helped propel Canada to become the fourth-largest munitions-producing Allied nation during the Second World War. The development of DIL, a wartime public-private military contractor formed in 1939, shows the fundamental role that the government played managing the war economy during the Second World War. DIL factories in Pickering (now Ajax, Ontario), Saint-Paul-l'Ermite, and Sainte-Thérèse (Quebec), along with a General Engineering Company plant in Scarborough (Ontario) formed the heart of shell production in Canada. DIL plants in Nobel (Ontario), Transcona (Manitoba), and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Beloeil (Quebec) produced explosives to fill shells and small arms ammunition.

The Second World War saw a large shift of women into the manufacturing sector, expanding beyond work in textile factories. Thousands of workers were recruited from across Canada to work the assembly lines, and the large proportion of women in DIL's factories show the important role that women played in munitions production. The efforts of the government's National Selective Service agency brought more than a quarter of a million women from across the country into war industries in 1942–43. By July 1944, over 107,000 workers were employed in the munitions industry in Canada, with around 40 per cent of this workforce made up of women. They received lower wages than men, but many were proud of their contributions to the war effort.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quotes

"Today's designation highlights the courage and dedication of the Canadians whose sacrifice and hard work profoundly impacted Canada's wartime efforts. The invaluable work of women in munitions production also marked a transformative moment in the role of women in Canada's workforce. The legacy of these commitments established the foundation for advancements in institutional, industrial, and residential infrastructure for the Canada we know today."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"This designation is a proud moment for our community, recognizing the incredible contributions of those who worked at the Defence Industries Limited factories, including many women whose efforts helped shape Canada's history. Their work not only supported the nation during a pivotal time, but also laid the foundation for thriving communities like Ajax and is a testament to the strength and resilience of Canadians."

The Honourable Mark Holland,

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ajax

"I am extremely pleased that Munitions Production at Defence Industries Limited (DIL) Factories has been designated as a national historic event under the National Program of Historical Commemoration. The operation of the DIL plant in Ajax played a vital role in Canada's war effort during the Second World War and attracted thousands of workers to our area from communities across Canada. It was these workers, and the community that they built, that eventually led to the founding of the Town of Ajax. We are extremely proud of our history and are pleased that it is being recognized at the national level."

Mayor Shaun Collier

Town of Ajax

Quick Facts

DIL was a wartime subsidiary of Canadian Industries Limited (CIL), a private company which had developed expertise in the manufacturing of explosives and ammunition since the late 19th century.

The legacy of DIL's war effort provided for the basis of Cold War munitions production in Canada , but also institutional, industrial, and residential infrastructure for post-war Canada , notably in what is now the town of Ajax, Ontario .

, but also institutional, industrial, and residential infrastructure for post-war , notably in what is now the town of . The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related Document

Backgrounder: Munitions production at Defence Industries Limited

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]