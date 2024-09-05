Dr. Frances Gertrude McGill played a leading role in the advancement of public health and forensic science in Saskatchewan and contributed to the development of both fields.

GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Dr. Frances Gertrude McGill (1882–1959) as a person of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

Dr. McGill was born to a farming family in the Fairmount district of Manitoba in 1882. In 1915, she graduated with a medical degree from the University of Manitoba as one of only three women in her class, receiving several awards for academic achievement. In 1918, Dr. McGill became provincial bacteriologist for Saskatchewan, contributing to vaccine development. In 1922, she was promoted to director of the Provincial Laboratories.

As there were no dedicated forensic laboratory services in Saskatchewan at the time, police often turned to Dr. McGill for guidance. She began to build a reputation for herself after determining that a gunshot wound was self-inflicted and not evidence of murder, as the local doctor had concluded. Following this case, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began to regularly consult her in cases of sudden, unnatural, and suspicious deaths. She became widely known for her expert testimony, travelling great distances to provide skilful analysis which proved critical to many cases.

In 1943, Dr. McGill came out of retirement to lead the RCMP forensic laboratory in Regina. She was the first woman to hold this position and to serve as honorary surgeon and consultant to the force after 1946. Dr. McGill raised the profile of forensic pathology in Canada through the press coverage she attracted and served as an important example of female leadership in the decades before women gained entry into the RCMP as police officers.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,240 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Quotes

"Today, I am honoured to announce the national significance of Dr. Frances Gertrude McGill and her leading role in the advancement of forensic and health science in Canada. Her achievements and legacy exemplify the many professional contributions made by women in the fields of forensic pathology and public health. By commemorating the national historic significance of individuals like Dr. McGill, we illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada and hope to foster better understanding of the various lived experiences of people in Canada throughout time."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Government of Canada's recognition of Dr. Frances McGill's legacy as a national historic person is of significance for one who modelled the way for women to rise to the top in non-traditional roles. When Dr. Frances McGill put down her roots in Regina, Saskatchewan, no one suspected that from this out-of-the way great plains region would emerge Canada's first female pathologist and a pioneer in forensic medicine. Often referred to as 'the first woman Mountie,' she was named the first 'Honorary Surgeon to the RCMP' in 1946, a rare distinction as the only other woman to receive that title is her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Myrna Petersen,

Author of The Pathological Casebook of Dr. Frances McGill

Quick Facts

Dr. McGill became widely known for her expert testimony in court proceedings, bringing forensic pathology into the courtrooms of Saskatchewan to testify as an expert witness for the prosecution on many occasions, including on several criminal cases that became media sensations.





to testify as an expert witness for the prosecution on many occasions, including on several criminal cases that became media sensations. Throughout her career, Dr. McGill held several lead roles in the fields of both public health and forensic science, serving as provincial bacteriologist (1918–1920), provincial pathologist (1920–1922), and then director of the Saskatchewan Provincial Laboratories (1922–1942). After retiring from the Provincial Laboratories in 1942, she continued to help build capacity for forensic science within the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as the first female director of its forensic laboratory in Regina (1943–1945), and the first female honorary surgeon and consultant to the force (1946–1959).





(1943–1945), and the first female honorary surgeon and consultant to the force (1946–1959). Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.





advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related document

Related links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]