Rawson was one of the first professional limnologists in Canada and his work was integral in establishing freshwater sciences in Canada

SASKATOON, SK, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - National historic persons have made lasting contributions to the story of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our varied history.

Today, Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of Dr. Donald Strathearn Rawson (PhD) with a plaque unveiling ceremony at the University of Saskatchewan.

Rawson specialized in the emerging field of limnology during the 33 years he spent at the University of Saskatchewan in the Biology Department, with over a decade spent as Department Head. He conducted scientific studies of lake ecosystems, examining how multiple environmental factors influence lake conditions and fish populations. This included extensive scientific studies of the large lakes in the Northwest, leading to the opening of a lucrative commercial fishery on Great Slave Lake. His ground-breaking work laid the foundation for the morphoedaphic index, an important scientific tool used to estimate fish productivity in inland waters.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes nationally significant persons, places, and events as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and awareness of Canada's rich and complex heritage.

"As a pioneer in his field, Dr. Rawson's advanced scientific research had lasting impacts that are still relevant today. His work brought him to many national parks in Western Canada, including Prince Albert, Riding Mountain and the mountain parks, and factored into the management of fisheries research across the country."

Limnology is the study of inland waters as ecological systems.

In 1928, Donald Rawson joined the biology department at the University of Saskatchewan , which he led as department chair from 1949 to 1961.

joined the biology department at the , which he led as department chair from 1949 to 1961. Guided by science, Indigenous Knowledge and local perspectives, Canada is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 25 percent of land and inland waters and 25 percent of marine and coastal areas by 2025, working toward 30 percent by 2030.

is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 25 percent of land and inland waters and 25 percent of marine and coastal areas by 2025, working toward 30 percent by 2030. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have marked Canada's history.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

