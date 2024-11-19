Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Dr. Dominique François Gaspard as a person of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

Unlike most African Canadians in Quebec at the time, Dr. Gaspard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to an Afro-French Creole family. In 1905, Dominique Gaspard left New Orleans to study at the Séminaire de Saint-Hyacinthe. After he completed his studies in 1911, he enrolled as a medical student at Université Laval in Montréal in 1912.

During the First World War, Gaspard suspended his studies to enlist in the Canadian Expeditionary Force. From March 1915 to July 1917, he served with No. 4 Stationary Hospital (later No. 8 General Hospital), which was part of the Canadian Army Medical Corps. He was among the 103 members of No. 4 Stationary Hospital who travelled to France in November 1915 aboard SS Victoria. Gaspard was promoted to corporal,then sergeant and received La Médaille des épidémies du ministère de la Guerre from France in April 1917. He served with No. 8 General Hospital until July 1917, when he returned to Canada to complete his medical studies.

Gaspard graduated from Université Laval in the spring of 1918 and lived the rest of his life in the Montréal area as part of a trailblazing first generation of doctors of African descent. He played an active role in the community, joining the congregation of the Union United Church and the local division of the Universal Negro Improvement Association in 1920.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"Living a life devoted to military and community service, Dr. Dominique François Gaspard broke down barriers of race, language, and class, clearing the way for doctors of African descent in Canada. Canadians value learning about the country's past, in all its richness and complexity. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster better understanding and open discussions on the histories, cultures, and realities of Canada's history."

"Our Legacy Voices Veterans and Not Just Numbers (NJN) Census projects were delighted to team up to research the rich Canadian story of First World War veteran Dr. Dominique Gaspard. We are thrilled that he has been designated a person of national historic significance and look forward to having his legacy be part of the school curriculum in Canada."

"The Government of Canada's recognition of Dr. Dominique Gaspard as a person of historical significance is noteworthy. Dr. Gaspard played an important role in the early Black community of Montreal. He helped to establish key organizations for the betterment of the city's small English-speaking Black community. Language was not a barrier, which enabled this fully bilingual, African American to provide medical care to any in need. Dr. Gaspard had served in the Second World War and was decorated for his exceptional service. His special connection to Black veterans was acknowledged even years after Dr. Gaspard's untimely death. At their request, the local Legion renamed the Coloured War Veterans' (Quebec no. 50) Branch to the Dr. Gaspard Royal Canadian Legion Branch no. 50. His life of service in the fledgling Black community was unique, and the recognition of Montreal's early leaders is welcomed."

The Séminaire de Saint-Hyacinthe , roughly 60 kilometres east of Montréal, Quebec , was one of the earliest secondary schools in the province and had been educating students of African ancestry since at least the 1860s.

, roughly 60 kilometres east of Montréal, , was one of the earliest secondary schools in the province and had been educating students of African ancestry since at least the 1860s. Gaspard helped found the Negro Community Centre with his wife Ethel May Lyons in 1927, and the Coloured War Veterans' Legion ( Quebec no. 50) in 1935. The first and only Legion branch exclusively for Canadian veterans of African descent, it was renamed the Dr. Gaspard Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50 in his honour in 1953.

in 1927, and the Coloured War Veterans' Legion ( no. 50) in 1935. The first and only Legion branch exclusively for Canadian veterans of African descent, it was renamed the Dr. Gaspard Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50 in his honour in 1953. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

