Government of Canada receives additional pediatric vaccine doses

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has worked closely with vaccine manufacturers to negotiate the delivery of vaccines to Canada as quickly as possible.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that additional pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived on Canadian soil.

Yesterday, a shipment of 1.136 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 pediatric vaccine arrived in Canada, meaning that children aged 5 to 11 in Canada will be able to receive their second dose as soon as they are eligible. The Government of Canada will be working closely with provinces to distribute doses as quickly as possible.

Vaccination, along with public health measures, remains the best way to protect the health of individuals and communities against COVID-19. These vaccine doses mark an important step in providing additional protection for young people in Canada from COVID-19 and will help limit the spread of the virus.

"The Government of Canada continues to put every effort towards protecting Canadians from COVID-19. Canada is delivering on this commitment and has received more pediatric vaccine doses to help protect young people in Canada. We will always do what is necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone in Canada."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canadian parents have been worried about how to adequately protect their children from COVID-19, and we know that vaccination is an important tool in their tool box. As a parent, I'm particularly glad to see the arrival of this second batch of pediatric doses. This will ensure that more Canadian youth can get their shots, helping to reduce COVID-19 transmission during the holiday season."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada work together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies.

work together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies. On November 19, 2021 , Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty for children aged 5 to 11 . This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in this age group and marks a major milestone in Canada's fight against COVID-19.

, . This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in for use in this age group and marks a major milestone in fight against COVID-19. Canada has already received 2.9 million pediatric doses from Pfizer, enough doses to provide every eligible child in Canada with a first dose.

