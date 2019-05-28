Government of Canada reaches tentative agreements with several public service bargaining units

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The government has reached 5 tentative agreements with groups of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, the Association of Canadian Financial Officers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. If ratified, the agreements will apply to close to 30,000 federal public service employees.

The agreements would cover a period of 4 years and include economic increases of 2% for each of the first 2 years, and 1.5% for each of the remaining 2 years of the agreements. These tentative agreements also include new measures to facilitate their implementation and to compensate employees who do not receive retroactive payments or salary increases within agreed-upon timelines.

Other tentative provisions would reflect today's demands on workers, including new caregiver leave and an extended period for parental leave to better align with Employment Insurance benefits.

The Government of Canada remains committed to reaching agreements that are reasonable for taxpayers and offer employees fair wage increases.

Quotes

"I am pleased that over 30,000 public servants have new tentative collective agreements negotiated in good faith. This is another illustration of the respect our government has consistently demonstrated for Canada's public servants. We remain committed to our good faith approach to collective bargaining and hope to continue to reach agreements that are good for public servants and fair for Canadian taxpayers."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

Quick Facts

The following bargaining units that reached tentative agreements are:

Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP)

Audit, Commerce and Purchasing (AV)

Audit, Financial and Scientific (AFS) group, Canada Revenue Agency (separate employer)

Association of Canadian Financial Officers

Financial Management (FI)

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Electronics (EL)

