Government of Canada reaches first collective agreement for RCMP members and reservists

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to establishing a modern labour relations regime for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the National Police Federation (NPF) to establish a first collective agreement for RCMP members and reservists. This agreement follows legislation passed in 2017 allowing RCMP regular members and reservists to unionize and bargain collectively for the first time.

This six-year tentative agreement applies to over 19,000 RCMP regular members (below the rank of inspector) and RCMP reservists.

The government remains committed to reaching agreements with all bargaining agents that are fair to employees and mindful of today's economic and fiscal context.

Quotes

"If RCMP members and reservists vote in favour of the tentative agreement reached between the Government of Canada and the National Police Federation, it will be the first time in the history of the force that they will have had a collective agreement. I'd like to congratulate the parties for reaching an agreement and wish them well in their partnership."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"I am pleased that the Government of Canada has reached a first ever tentative agreement for RCMP members and reservists. If ratified, the government will now have reached agreements covering 95 per cent of employees for this round of bargaining."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

"This is a monumental day for the RCMP. We look forward to continuing our positive and collaborative working relationship with the NPF to advance a shared interest – ensuring our employees are supported so that they can do their best work for Canadians."

- Brenda Lucki, RCMP Commissioner

Quick Fact

The RCMP provides policing services across Canada , including much of rural Canada , all of the Canadian North, and many towns and large urban areas.

