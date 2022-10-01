OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Hurricane Fiona has caused significant damage across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, and the Government of Canada is working with partners from all orders of government, and across federal departments and agencies, to support recovery and clean-up efforts.

In recognition of the significant and immediate challenges to individuals, communities, and critical infrastructure, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness has approved Requests for Federal Assistance from the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Prince Edward Island, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Support provided by Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, and Transport Canada includes, but is not limited to:

Nova Scotia (Request for Federal Assistance approved September 24, extension approved September 29)

Equipment and personnel to assist with tree and debris removal

Equipment and personnel to restore transportation links, such as roads and bridges

Detailed aerial imagery and mapping of damage

Incident management teams

Accommodations support

Prince Edward Island (Request for Federal Assistance approved September 25, extension approved September 29)

Personnel to support the PEI Department of Transportation and Infrastructure in the removal of vegetation and debris from roadways to assist the restoration of the power grid

Personnel to support roadway repair in order to allow provincial employees to assist isolated communities

Air assets, including helicopters, to support hurricane response efforts

Detailed aerial imagery and mapping of damage

Newfoundland and Labrador (Request for Federal Assistance approved September 25, amendment and extension approved September 29; additional Request for Federal Assistance approved September 29)

Resources to conduct physical impact assessments

Personnel to provide immediate on-the-ground support to local authorities to ensure the welfare, safety, and well-being of affected residents

Detailed aerial imagery and mapping of damage

Support to search and rescue efforts

Assistance with debris removal on the ground and in the water

Assistance with general cleanup efforts

The federal government, through the Government Operations Centre, continues to work with provincial partners to coordinate the federal response and ensure that the provinces have the resources they need to support the people of Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec.

The federal government has also established a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support those impacted by the storm and will match donations Canadians and corporations make for the next 30 days from September 25.

"Our thoughts are with all Canadians affected by Hurricane Fiona, as well as with the first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to help those in need. As a government, we are united in our resolve to be there for the people and communities that have been impacted and we will continue to work in close collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners. Together, we will get through this."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"As communities in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec face the devastating impacts of Hurricane Fiona, our Canadian Armed Forces are doing whatever it takes to help Canadians and support provincial and local authorities. We have activated resources and personnel to provide immediate support to local authorities, helping re-establish electricity, remove debris, and conduct wellness checks. Today, tomorrow, and every day, CAF members stand ready to support Canadians in times of need."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

"Hurricane Fiona has had a devastating impact on many communities across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec. We are working in collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners to help communities affected by this storm regain a sense of normality as quickly as possible. As we rebuild, we are committed to adapting and strengthening our infrastructure to make it more resilient to these increasingly frequent extreme weather events."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our thoughts are with all Canadians dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The Canadian Coast Guard stands ready and strategically positioned to assist with joint relief efforts, including helicopter support, and to help Atlantic Canadian and Eastern Quebec communities in their time of need."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec. Transport Canada took steps to protect the safety and security of Canadians and the Canadian transportation system, including deploying a Dash 8 surveillance aircraft to assess damage in areas impacted by the storm. We continue to work in cooperation with all other partners, and will never hesitate to take any action required to help the region and those impacted recover from this storm."

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

The Government Operations Centre is responsible for coordinating the Government of Canada's response to emergency events.

response to emergency events. In Canada , emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if they need assistance, they request it from their province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces or territories can request assistance from the federal government.

, emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if they need assistance, they request it from their province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces or territories can request assistance from the federal government. A Request for Federal Assistance is initiated when an emergency event overwhelms or threatens to overwhelm the resources of a province or territory and additional federal resources are needed to effectively support the impacted region.

Should a province or territory make an official Request for Federal Assistance, there is a well-established process in place for managing the request, through the Government Operations Centre, and includes provincial/territorial and interdepartmental consultation and coordination.

If provincial and territorial authorities require assistance, they may ask the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for help. When the CAF responds to natural disasters in Canada , it is known as Operation LENTUS.

, it is known as Operation LENTUS. CAF assistance complements and enhances provincial and local resources with unique capabilities, including military personnel and equipment. The primary objective is to help provincial and local authorities stabilize the situation and to reassure Canadian residents in the affected areas.

The number of CAF members deployed across the region will vary based on tasks that are identified by the provinces.

As the federal entity responsible for ships-source oil pollution and maritime search and rescue, the Canadian Coast Guard has strong incident management capabilities, Canada's largest marine fleet, and several helicopters that can be of much assistance during such difficult situations.

largest marine fleet, and several helicopters that can be of much assistance during such difficult situations. Residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona should register with Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 or online at www.redcross.ca/hurricanefiona

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, by texting FIONA to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

