Government of Canada provides support to survivors and families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in BC

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support and cultural services and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.



VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians expect to live in a society where the criminal justice system recognizes and supports victims and survivors of crime. Violence against Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people in Canada is an ongoing national tragedy. Everyone has a role to play in ending this violence. The Government of Canada continues to work in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous people, Indigenous women's organizations, and others, to develop an effective National Action Plan to address the root causes of this violence and ensure the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people in Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, announced the Government of Canada's support to the Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre Society (VACPCS) and the Women Against Violence Against Women (WAVAW) Rape Crisis Centre in British Columbia. These organizations offer a range of culturally relevant support services and activities for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The Department of Justice Canada is providing a total of $882,562 in financial support to these projects through the Victims Fund.

The VACPC will receive $410,970 in funding and the WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre will receive $471,592 in funding. The VACPCS will provide training, organize cultural activities, and provide support for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the Vancouver area. The WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre will support Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit survivors as well as the families of missing or murdered Indigenous women or girls, through culturally grounded and accessible counselling and supportive services. Through this funding, the Government of Canada continues to support culturally-responsive, trauma-informed, and community-based services for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"Indigenous survivors of violence and their families need our support. This is especially true for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are overrepresented as victims of violence. The VACPCS and the WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre's important initiatives will offer a range of culturally relevant support services and activities to meet the ongoing needs of families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects that address gaps in Indigenous communities where enhanced services are needed, especially to support the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The projects delivered by the VACPCS and the WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre are much needed initiatives that are culturally relevant and will help better support Indigenous survivors of violence."

The Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, P.C., MP.

Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"The Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre supports the friends and families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls with funding support from Justice Canada. That support was especially needed and intense around the times of the National Inquiry and the cultural healing provided to the families helped ease their pain and find comfort in community."

Norm Leech, Executive Director

Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre

"The ongoing commitment to funding community based Counselling Programs for families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit people is absolutely vital as we reckon with the ongoing legacy of colonialism for Indigenous peoples of this land. The ongoing funding that the Department of Justice has provided enables WAVAW to ensure family members of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit people have ongoing, uninterrupted, culturally safe and affirming counselling when they need it; they don't need to wait. WAVAW continues to ensure that our programming meets the needs of the survivors that we serve, we are committed to staying agile and pivoting our services during COVID-19 to ensure survivors that rely on connecting with culture and support, have access to it when they need it most."

Dayla Israel, Executive Director

Women Against Violence Against Women Rape Crisis Centre

According to the United Nations, one in three women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. In Canada , the rate of violent victimization of Indigenous people is more than double that of non-Indigenous people, and the numbers are particularly concerning when it comes to Indigenous women and girls. The causes are many and rooted in the legacy of colonial policies and the intergenerational effects of residential schools.

, the rate of violent victimization of Indigenous people is more than double that of non-Indigenous people, and the numbers are particularly concerning when it comes to Indigenous women and girls. The causes are many and rooted in the legacy of colonial policies and the intergenerational effects of residential schools. The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations and communities across the country to create a National Action Plan that keeps Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people safe.

is working with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations and communities across the country to create a National Action Plan that keeps Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people safe. Investing in specialized victim services that support families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is an important part of the healing journey. Through the Victims Fund, the Department of Justice Canada provides funding for initiatives that support families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls: Family Information Liaison Units and funding for community-based organizations that provide culturally-grounded grief and trauma supports for families.



provides funding for initiatives that support families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls: Family Information Liaison Units and funding for community-based organizations that provide culturally-grounded grief and trauma supports for families. The Victims Fund provides grants and contributions to support projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and/or increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.



The acronym 2SLGBTQQIA+ refers to people who are Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and/or asexual.

