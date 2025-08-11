OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Police officers make significant contributions to keep our communities safe, including innovative work to support and empower young people who come in contact with the criminal justice system. The Department of Justice is proud to collaborate with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and Canadian Police Association to announce the 2025 Minister of Justice National Youth Justice Policing Award.

Yesterday at the CACP annual summit, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) presented the Longueuil Police Service in Quebec with the award for their outstanding work on the Groupe Contact project. The award recognizes police-led projects that look beyond the formal court system and exemplify the spirit of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Groupe Contact project is a community-based, trauma-informed youth intervention program that supports youth between the ages of 12 and 17, who have come in contact or are at risk of coming in contact with the criminal justice system. The project promotes positive development rather than harmful behaviour with personalized intervention support plans for each young person. The project hosts school workshops, outreach programs, summer camps and sport activities to encourage youth to reach their potential. Groupe Contact is comprised of an interdisciplinary team of police officers, criminal analysts, and youth counsellors, who work with various community partners to ensure young people in Longueuil are supported and equipped with resources for success.

As this year's winner, the Longueuil Police Service will receive $10,000 from the Youth Justice Fund to support its work with Groupe Contact. The Department of Justice is proud to celebrate the innovative work being done by its partners and congratulates this year's winner.

"Congratulations to the Longueuil Police Service for their outstanding work on the Groupe Contact project. Across the country, government officials, police officers, lawyers, judges and community groups work in partnership to prevent youth from coming in contact with the law while ensuring a fair and effective youth criminal justice system. The Groupe Contact project is a shining example of this collaboration, and the innovative work needed for young people to succeed in our communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"I want to congratulate the Longueuil Police Service for their innovative work to support and empower young people, The Groupe Contact project looks beyond the formal court system and helps keep our communities safe by offering personalized interventions for youth that are grounded in compassion and cultural diversity."

The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North—Caledon

Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

"As police leaders, we must champion solutions that look at potential and the necessary supports for youth. Alternatives to the formal court system aren't soft on crime — they're smart justice. This year, the CACP is proud to join the Department of Justice in honouring the Longueuil Police Service for its Groupe Contact program — a powerful initiative focused on prevention and meaningful engagement. By building trust, offering early, personalized intervention, and surrounding youth with the right partners, this program is helping shift trajectories away from the justice system and toward long-term community connection."

Commissioner Thomas Carrique

President of Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

"Across the country, front-line police personnel are developing innovative and community-driven approaches to better support at-risk youth. The Groupe Contact program is a powerful example of this leadership in action, bringing together sworn officers, civilian professionals, and community partners to meet young people where they are, with compassion and cultural awareness. The Canadian Police Association is proud to represent the dedicated members of the Longueuil Police Service, and to help recognize the important work they are doing through this year's National Youth Justice Policing Award."

Tom Stamatakis

President of Canadian Police Association

The Minister of Justice National Youth Justice Policing Award recognizes police officers and others involved in police-led initiatives who, individually or as a team, develop innovative approaches or promising practices that go beyond the formal court system when dealing with youth in conflict with the law.

The award is presented in collaboration with Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

