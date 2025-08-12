OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Jennifer M. Moser, Assistant Crown Attorney at the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario in London, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in London. Justice Moser replaces Justice K.A. Gorman (London), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective February 25, 2025.

Alexandra J. Bignucolo, a sole practitioner in Stratford, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Family Court, in London. Justice Bignucolo replaces Justice D.M. Korpan (London), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective December 6, 2024.

Lisa M. Walters, Partner at Wharton Woods Family Law in London, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Family Court, in London. Justice Walters replaces Justice E.M. Morgan (Toronto), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 3, 2025. The Chief Justice has transferred Justice K. Sah (London – Family Court) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in London – Family Court.

Quote

"I wish Justices Moser, Bignucolo, and Walters every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Ontarians well as members of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario".

— The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Jennifer M. Moser obtained her Bachelor of Arts in History and English Literature and her LLB at the University of Western Ontario. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 2002.

Justice Moser began her legal career at McCarthy Tétrault, primarily involved in medical malpractice litigation. She began working as a provincial Assistant Crown Attorney in 2003. She has worked throughout the southwest region and has been in the London Crown Attorney's office since 2006. During this time, she prosecuted a variety of serious and complex cases in the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice, including sexual assaults, child abuse offences, terrorism, and homicides. In addition, she previously ran the Gladue Court and the Adult Therapeutic Court.

Justice Moser prosecuted a number of high-profile major cases for the province. She has prioritized mentoring law students and new lawyers throughout her career, including by participating in the Externship Course at Western University and the Crown Mentorship Program. She has also volunteered with health care professionals and the London Health Science Centre, dedicated to increasing education surrounding the Covid pandemic.

Justice Alexandra J. Bignucolo was raised in Northern Ontario in the small bilingual town of Chapleau. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario in 1997 and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario in 2000. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 2002.

Justice Bignucolo is fluent in English, French, and Italian. She managed her own Stratford-based firm since 2006, practicing in the areas of family law, mediation, real estate, corporate, and wills and estates.

Justice Bignucolo has consistently served her community. She was a panel lawyer for Legal Aid Ontario throughout her entire career and was the Past President of the Perth County Law Association, Past President of the Stratford Public Library Foundation Board, past board member of Shelterlink, and board member of the Stratford General Hospital Foundation. She holds a Chartered Mediator Designation granted by the Alternative Dispute Resolution Institute of Canada. She instructed a mediator training program for those interested in becoming mediators. She was also a member of the Chartered Mediator Assessment Committee with the Alternative Dispute Resolution Institute of Ontario.

Justice Bignucolo enjoys travelling, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her husband and son.

Justice Lisa M. Walters was born and raised in Niagara Falls. She attended the University of Western Ontario where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 2002 and her Bachelor of Laws in 2005. She was admitted to the Bar of Ontario in 2006.

Justice Walters was a partner in the London office of Wharton Woods Family Law, where she practiced exclusively in family law. She also acted as agent for the Children's Aid Society of London and Middlesex.

Justice Walters dedicated her free time to her local community, volunteering for many community organizations including Community Living London, where she served as a board member and past President of the Board of Directors. She was the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation in London. She was also a past president of the Middlesex Family Law Association, a Dispute Resolution Officer, a member of the Southwest Region Women's Law Association, and a member of both the Liaison and the Joint Liaison Committees.

Justice Walters resides in London with her husband and son, where she spends much of her free time driving to and from hockey arenas and baseball diamonds.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]