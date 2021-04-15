Government of Canada provides support to combat gun and gang violence in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Gun and gang violence is increasing across Canada - in rural communities, small towns and big cities. Keeping our communities safe from this violence is a priority for the Government of Canada and tackling it requires federal, provincial and territorial cooperation to combat violence at the local level. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action through the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

Today on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Sean Casey, announced more than $1.5 million in funding over three years to support the Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund – Prince Edward Island. The province will use the funding to support police services and other organizations in enhancing efforts to prevent, disrupt, and combat gun and gang violence, and increase awareness and understanding of related issues.

Prince Edward Island's plan on gun and gang violence complements the province's recent Crime Prevention and Policing Services Review, and is informed by successive Provincial Threat Assessments. The province will focus on the development and implementation of a provincial integrated enforcement team, provincial governance, prevention and education, intelligence driven enforcement, as well as review and refinement based on emerging evidence.

"Gangs operate in every province and territory in Canada including small towns and communities. This funding will help Prince Edward Island to develop capacity and resources at the local level to combat gangs and make their communities safer for everyone."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Government of Canada

"Illicit firearms and organized crime are very real threats to the personal security of law abiding citizens. No corner of our country is immune from these threats, including our beloved Prince Edward Island. Law enforcement needs the tools and resources to keep us safe. The Government of Canada, through the measures announced today, continues to demonstrate that it has our backs."

- Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Government of Canada

"Whether you live in urban or in rural PEI, we know that the effects of crime can affect Islanders across the province. This partnership with the Government of Canada will allow the Province to provide Island police services with more training and resources that can target these dangerous crimes."

- The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Government of Prince Edward Island

The Government of Canada invested $327.6 million over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

invested over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. From the $327.6 million , $214 million will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full three years, Prince Edward Island will receive a total of $1,550,002 .

, will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full three years, will receive a total of . The Government of Canada also invested an additional $8 million over four years in the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, beginning in 2019 under the National Crime Prevention Strategy and as part of its commitment to community funding under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

