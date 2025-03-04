A $1.8-million investment will fund the development of the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre in Nova Scotia.

MILLBROOK, NS, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Cultural centres are vital for Indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada, as they encourage a sense of belonging. They are where language, storytelling and ceremonies can thrive, strengthening identity and community connections. These spaces play a crucial role in preserving and showcasing the rich histories, traditions and knowledge of Indigenous communities. These spaces serve as living cultural hubs where visitors can engage with artifacts, storytelling, language and ceremonies, deepening their understanding of Indigenous worldviews.

Today, Tim Louis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced a $1.8-million investment in the development of the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre, a new space aiming to become a hub for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to address systemic inequities, advance reconciliation, and improve Canadians' understanding of Indigenous Peoples through arts, heritage and educational programming. It will provide a culturally safe platform for Indigenous communities, including artists, knowledge keepers, partners and Elders with various lived experiences, to share their stories and celebrate their culture and heritage. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and the Museums Assistance Program, will allow for the completion of the detailed design phase of the 10,000-square-foot exhibit spaces, the acquisition of specialized equipment for exhibits, archival and event spaces, and the development of the exhibition content.

Quotes

"By providing a place for knowledge sharing and intergenerational learning, the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre will help safeguard traditions while fostering meaningful dialogue and reconciliation. More than just featuring exhibitions, this new centre will celebrate the resilience, creativity and contributions of Indigenous Peoples, ensuring their voices and stories are honoured for future generations."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre is more than a place of preservation, it is a living expression of identity, resilience and knowledge. It offers a bridge between generations. It is about voices, stories and traditions that continue to shape our world."

—Tim Louis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This support from Canadian Heritage builds on a long and valued partnership that has been instrumental in bringing the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre to life. Since 2018, their investment in our design process, collections work and programming has collectively surpassed $3 million, demonstrating their commitment to reconciliation and the TRC's Calls to Action. This latest contribution is another significant step toward realizing our vision—a place where Mi'kmaw people can care for our belongings, share our stories, and connect with our past. We're deeply grateful for their continued support in making this centre a reality for our communities and all who seek to learn with us."

—Tim Bernard, Executive Director of Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre is a rural non-profit First Nations organization in Millbrook, Nova Scotia. The shared mission of the organization and cultural centre project is to "share, protect and explore the stories and lives of our earliest ancestors and those who came after them in Mi'kma'ki (the Mi'kmaw homeland)."

The new centre will be anchored to the Debert Paleo-Indian Site, a National Historic Site of Canada, comprised of five significant archaeological sites in the Debert-Belmont area of Nova Scotia. Archaeological evidence found in this area establishes an Indigenous presence in the province as early as 11,000 years ago. The Centre's ancestral site is among the oldest and most important Indigenous sites in North America and tells unique stories about the Mi'kmaq and the past of Mi'kma'ki, stories that cannot be told in any other place.

Once completed, the Centre will span 30,000 square feet and will include indoor and outdoor education spaces, notably for compelling land-based learning programs. It will also feature three primary exhibit galleries, a Keeping House, as well as archival, event, gathering and healing spaces. The new centre is expected to open in Fall 2027.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of the physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program helps preserve Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians.

