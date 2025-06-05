OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has completed its review of the Sussex Region Flood Diversion Project, a new permanent flood control management system in Sussex, New Brunswick, and determined that its potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through other means.

The proponent, the Town of Sussex, may now move forward with obtaining any necessary authorizations and permits from federal and provincial authorities.

To arrive at its section .16 decision under the Impact Assessment Act, IAAC engaged other jurisdictions, federal experts, stakeholders, the public, and Indigenous Peoples to review the project description and identify potential impacts to federal jurisdiction and ensure they can be appropriately mitigated.

After a careful review of these issues, the proponent's response and other factors, including comments from the public, IAAC determined that the potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through existing federal and provincial laws and regulations. These include but are not limited to the Fisheries Act, Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, Species at Risk Act, the New Brunswick Clean Environment Act, and the Watercourse and Wetland Alteration Permit under the New Brunswick Clean Water Act.

As a result, a more comprehensive impact assessment is not required.

The documents and list of factors considered can be found in IAAC's decision with reasons.

The Town of Sussex, New Brunswick , is proposing the construction and operation of a new permanent flood control management system. As proposed, the Sussex Region Flood Diversion Project would consist of two new diversion channels and divert water from Trout Creek and Parsons Brook around the Town to the Kennebecasis River during flood events.

, is proposing the construction and operation of a new permanent flood control management system. As proposed, the Sussex Region Flood Diversion Project would consist of two new diversion channels and divert water from and Parsons Brook around the Town to the Kennebecasis River during flood events. IAAC facilitates the sustainable development of major projects subject to the Impact Assessment Act through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one assessment."

through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one assessment." Canada and the Atlantic provinces work together on improving the efficiency of assessments of major projects and have successfully coordinated several processes to the extent possible, such as on timelines, comment periods, documentation and the sharing of expertise.

and the Atlantic provinces work together on improving the efficiency of assessments of major projects and have successfully coordinated several processes to the extent possible, such as on timelines, comment periods, documentation and the sharing of expertise. Decisions like these ensure that Canada's impact assessment process is efficient by determining at an early stage whether an impact assessment is required or not.

