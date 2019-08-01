Government of Canada provides $2.7 million to New Brunswick to tackle gun and gang violence

FREDERICTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Keeping our communities safe from gun and gang violence is a top priority for the Government of Canada. It is imperative that all orders of government work together and combat this violence at the local level. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action through the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, announced more than $2.7 million in funding over five years to support the Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund to the Province of New Brunswick. New Brunswick will fund police services and other local organizations to enhance efforts in preventing, disrupting and combating gun and gang violence, as well as increasing awareness and understanding of related issues.

New Brunswick's five-year plan on gun and gang violence complements the province's Crime Prevention and Reduction Strategy and Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Strategy. It will focus on understanding the nature of gun and gang violence and on collaborating with partners and stakeholders to develop and implement an evidence-based plan that addresses existing, emerging and underlying issues that contribute to the problem.

"There are many factors associated with gun and gang violence. As a police officer for nearly 40 years, I know we can't arrest our way out of the problem. Understanding the causes specific to every community is necessary in reaching young people who may be vulnerable to joining gangs, and to giving youth a safe and secure way to leave gangs and build a strong future."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

"We're taking action to protect families and communities. We're doing that by complementing the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Strategy. Using the evidence that we collect, we will implement a strategic plan that will aim to address the underlying reasons for gang violence."

- The Honourable Carl Urquhart, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for the Province of New Brunswick

The Government of Canada invested $327.6 million over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

invested over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. From the $327.6 million , $214 million will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full five years, New Brunswick will receive a total of $2,709,797 .

, will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full five years, will receive a total of . The Government of Canada also invested an additional $8 million over four years in the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, beginning in 2019 under the National Crime Prevention Strategy and as part of its commitment to community funding under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

