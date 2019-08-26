Government of Canada provides $2.2 million to the Northwest Territories to tackle gun and gang violence

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Increased gun and gang violence makes our communities less safe and impacts how Canadians live their lives. Establishing community-level programs and initiatives, led by front-line community organizations is key to tackling violence at the local level. This is why the Government is investing in the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

Today, the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced more than $2.2 million over five years to support the Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund – Northwest Territories.

The Northwest Territories will invest in research; develop a strategy; enhance data systems; strengthen frontline service providers and implement a multi-agency intelligence-sharing working group; and build capacity in small communities to deliver evidence-based interventions for youth and adults at risk.

Quote

"Gun and gang violence in Northern Canada poses a different challenge than elsewhere. Large distances and isolated communities can leave residents and young people reluctant to report gun and gang crime or vulnerable to joining gangs. The funding from the Government of Canada will help communities and law enforcement at the local level develop and deliver programs that respond to the threat of guns and gangs activity in their community."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada invested $327.6 million over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

invested over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. From the $327.6 million , $214 million will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full five years, the Northwest Territories will receive a total of $2,250,735 .

, will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full five years, the will receive a total of . The Government of Canada also invested an additional $8 million over the next four years in the Youth Gang Prevention Fund beginning in 2019, under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, as part of its commitment to community funding under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

