OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve access to sexual and reproductive health services and resources that are safe, accurate and stigma-free. However, members of marginalized groups often experience barriers to care. By improving culturally safe and relevant care to underserved populations, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth, we can ensure that Canadians get the health care they need.

During Sexual Health Week, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced over $1.7 million in funding to support projects led by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada. Through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, these projects will improve access to vital sexual and reproductive services and reduce barriers to care for these underserved communities, through health care provider training, awareness campaigns, and culturally relevant tools and resources. These projects were chosen following a targeted Call for Proposals, launched in 2024, to fund community-based organizations that help make sexual and reproductive health services more accessible for people in Canada.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada will receive more than $1.2 million over three years to develop and distribute tools and resources for health care providers and people going through menopause to improve access to menopause-specific health services. The project will also produce updated clinical practice guidelines for menopause care with significant attention on under-served women (BIPOC and 2SLGBTQI+ Peoples) and non-binary people.

The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada will receive more than $544,000 over three years to address sexual and reproductive health and sexual health education misinformation among parents and caregivers of school-aged youth. An advisory council of subject matter experts and people with lived experience informed by focus groups and various stakeholders in the field of education will guide the activities.

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has provided $81 million through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund so Canadians can access safe and relevant sexual and reproductive health services. The Government of Canada remains committed to enhancing the availability and accessibility of reliable, evidence-based sexual and reproductive health services and information.

"Sexual and reproductive health services are essential, but many face barriers and stigma when trying to access these services or resources. Organizations like the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada are doing important work to support and improve access for everyone, and we're pleased to support them."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Over half of the Canadian population will deal with menopause in their lifetime, and yet too many women are left without key information or answers. This funding will allow the SOGC to help break the silence around menopause, tackle stigma and ensure health providers and patients have access to the evidence-based tools and care they need as science continues to advance. Through this work, the SOGC aims to help make menopause care more inclusive and responsive, recognizing the diverse experiences and cultural perspectives of those going through it."

Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck

President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC)

"Youth have a right to access information that can help them make autonomous decisions about their sexual health. To counter misinformation, parents/guardians need to be able to identify credible and evidence-based sources of information about sexual health and sexual health education."

Alexander McKay

Executive Director, Sex Information & Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN)

The Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund was created to support a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects for people in Canada who are at increased risk for poorer sexual and reproductive health outcomes, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth.

who are at increased risk for poorer sexual and reproductive health outcomes, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth. This announcement is the first in a series of Sexual and Reproductive Health funding announcements highlighting the successful projects from the targeted 2024 Call for Proposals.

To date, twenty-three projects have been funded through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund. These projects address access to abortion, the sexual and reproductive health needs of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, as well as the needs of Indigenous communities, including Indigenous youth and Two Spirit people, the needs of racialized people or newcomers, and youth from a range of populations. In addition, funding has been allocated to the province of Québec to support community-based organizations to undertake sexual and reproductive health projects in the province.

Through the Fall Economic Statement, the federal government committed to providing $90 million over six years, starting in 2024-25, with $20 million ongoing to expand and make permanent the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund. This funding will be critical for organizations that provide supports to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services in Canada .

