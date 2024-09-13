Government of Canada partners with Mila to guide the development of a cultural data strategy for artificial intelligence

The cultural data strategy for artificial intelligence will aim to ensure that AI research and development in Canada is responsible and supportive of the cultural sector

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) has incredible potential to transform the economy, improve the way we work and enhance our way of life. From complex algorithmic calculations to video production and text generation, the work that can be performed by AI seems boundless. However, as this technology continues to develop, there are important questions that need to be addressed—particularly when it comes to how cultural content is accessed and used in AI training.

Canadian Heritage is partnering with Mila, Quebec's Artificial Intelligence Institute, to examine the feasibility and practical ways of advancing responsible cultural data governance as part of Canada's AI infrastructure development. By working with the AI experts at Mila to explore concrete tools and approaches to foster Canadian AI innovation, Canadian Heritage hopes to draw on their expertise to develop future AI-related policies, programs and initiatives that are responsible and supportive of Canada's cultural sector.

To kick off this partnership, Canadian Heritage and Mila will be hosting a roundtable discussion on October 17 and 18, 2024, to engage with AI experts, cultural stakeholders, civil society, and provincial and territorial counterparts to identify the foundational elements for a national cultural data strategy for artificial intelligence. During these discussions, participants will share their thoughts on several AI-related topics, including:

transparency measures concerning the use of cultural content;

data licensing, taking into consideration specific issues related to cultural content; and

data curation of open source and public domain cultural data.

The immense possibilities that stem from AI development have the potential to revolutionize the workplace. The government is looking for a balanced approach that promotes technological innovation; while continuing to protect the work of Canadian content creators and ensuring they are properly compensated for the use of their material.

Quotes

"Human creativity is a necessary ingredient for a dynamic and diverse culture. It is also the cornerstone for progress in the field of AI. Canada's authors, musicians and artists have important questions about the impact artificial intelligence will have on their work, and we are ensuring that they are part of the conversation as the government develops Canada's cultural data strategy for AI."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy is investing in efforts to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence across the country's economy and society.

The Government of Canada is making a historic investment of $2.4 billion to create a Canadian AI Advantage, including investments to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure.

Mila is a community of over 1,200 researchers in machine learning and interdisciplinary teams committed to advancing artificial intelligence for the benefit of all. It is recognized for its expertise and significant contribution to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition and generative models.

