Government of Canada partners with employers across the country to provide 900 green-internship opportunities

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - As the global economy moves toward clean growth and renewable energy, investing in environmental and clean initiatives will create good jobs for today's youth. Helping young Canadians succeed means providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and get the training they need to get ahead.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced 900 internship opportunities through the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program. The program is now open for 2019–20 applications. Science Horizons supports jobs in clean-technology sectors by offering internships to recent post-secondary graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program includes specific opportunities for Indigenous graduates, graduates from rural and remote areas, and women in STEM fields.

Science Horizons works with eligible employers across Canada, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to hire recent college and university graduates for internships in the environmental and clean-technology sector. Earlier this year, the Government of Canada improved workplace rights for all interns and set new rules for internships, ending unpaid internships outside of school programs and by doubling funding for paid internships. By supporting youth today, we can ensure a clean and prosperous economy for tomorrow.

Quotes

"The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program will provide an opportunity for hundreds of young Canadians across the country to gain valuable experience in the environmental and clean-tech and innovation sectors. It's by supporting the next generation of environmental stewards, innovators, and entrepreneurs that we can continue to protect the environment and grow the economy."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Science Horizons program has been in place for more than 20 years and has delivered over 4500 internship opportunities in Canada .

. Delivery agents for 2019–20 are BioTalent Canada, Clean Foundation, Colleges and Institutes Canada, ECO Canada, and the United Nations Association in Canada .

. Interns will receive experience working on environmental projects lasting six to twelve months.

Up to $15,000 in Science Horizons funding is available to employers for each intern they hire.

in Science Horizons funding is available to employers for each intern they hire. About 90 percent of interns secure a full-time job or return to school after their internship.

Funding is part of a $600 million investment over three years under the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy to organizations that deliver a range of activities helping youth overcome barriers to employment and develop a broad range of skills and knowledge to participate in the current and future labour market.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338, or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

