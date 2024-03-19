OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Investment in research is key to driving better outcomes for the agricultural sector and positioning Canada to seize the economic opportunities of a net-zero future.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of $1.9 million in the Common Ground Canada Network project led by Karen Foster, Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Rural Futures for Atlantic Canada, at Dalhousie University.

This investment, made through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Network on Sustainable Agriculture in a Net-Zero Economy initiative, supported by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, will focus on the development of this new national research network while also working to advance sustainable agricultural sectors and food systems to support a just transition to net-zero in Canada.

Producers are already taking action to make their operations more sustainable, efficient and profitable: for example, by adopting no-till approaches, cover cropping and precision agriculture. This knowledge sharing network will help amplify the work already underway and increase adoption of these best practices. The expertise from Canadian farmers will inform and support net-zero research produced through the Common Ground Canada Network.

The Common Ground Canada Network is intended to promote collaboration and partnerships between academic institutions, research institutes, Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations, industry and producers. The project will bring together academics from different disciplines across the country, partner organizations including the Arrell Food Institute, Food Secure Canada and the National Farmers Union, and civil society organizations such as the JustFOOD Action Plan Halifax, Food Communities Network, Food for All NB, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Humane Society International, and Farm to Cafeteria Canada.

Quotes

"Developing a sustainable and competitive economy while helping to achieve Canada's climate goals requires partnerships like the one announced today between the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. This collaboration between researchers and the agricultural sector will accelerate the development of new practices that will help fight climate change and provide quality food for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Common Ground Canada Network will connect our hard-working farmers with a network of researchers to develop and share best practices that will make the sector more resilient. I encourage researchers from across Canada to get involved in this initiative, so we can continue producing the high-quality, sustainable food that Canadians and folks around the world are looking for."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Research on sustainable agriculture, particularly within the social sciences and humanities, is key to developing productive agricultural practice that can also help protect the environment. This is why we are pleased to partner with Agriculture and Agri-food Canada in funding world-leading experts across our country who will help drive the goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as agriculture expands to meet growing domestic and international demand."

- Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

