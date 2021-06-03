Government of Canada participates in the launch of the National Action Plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and releases its contribution to the Plan

Support line for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support and cultural services and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual plus (2SLGBTQQIA+) people have the right to be safe in their communities, wherever they live. The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous Peoples and provincial and territorial partners across Canada to bring about substantial, immediate, and transformational change to end systemic racism and gender-based violence.

Today, on the second anniversary of the release of Reclaiming Power and Place, the final report by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, we honour the families, survivors and communities that never gave up. On this historic day, contributing partners from across Canada come together to release the National Action Plan to end this ongoing tragedy.

During a virtual launch event for the National Action Plan, the Government of Canada released its component of the Plan, the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ People. The product of extensive engagement and collaboration, the Government of Canada's contribution to the broader National Action Plan aims to end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLBGTQQIA+ people by addressing the complexity and interrelated nature of the causes of violence.

Colonialism, racism, sexism and ableism have created systemic inequities for Indigenous Peoples and threatened to extinguish Indigenous languages, cultures and traditional practices, and have directly impacted the rightful power and place of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Federal Pathway takes a holistic and comprehensive approach to address the root causes of violence by committing to take concrete action in four key areas, as identified by the National Inquiry: culture, health and wellness, human safety and security and justice.

Budget 2021 includes historic investments that will support the implementation of the initiatives in the Federal Pathway and contribute to ending this national tragedy. To help build a safer, stronger, and more inclusive society, Budget 2021 proposes to invest an additional $2.2 billion over five years, and $160.9 million ongoing. This investment would support:

the preservation, restoration, and promotion of Indigenous cultures and languages;

fostering health systems free from racism and discrimination where Indigenous Peoples are respected and safe;

supporting culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities;

improving access to justice for Indigenous Peoples and support the development of an Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in the justice system;

enhancing support for Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations; and,

working with Indigenous partners to ensure that appropriate monitoring mechanisms are in place to measure progress and to keep the government accountable, now and in the future.

Budget 2021 proposes more than $18 billion in investments to further narrow gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, support healthy, safe, and prosperous Indigenous communities, and advance meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and the Métis Nation. The work to develop the National Action Plan and the Federal Pathway have informed these investments. They also include additional supports that will help deliver on the Government of Canada's commitments.

To continue work on the Federal Pathway, the Government of Canada will collaborate with Indigenous partners on an Implementation Plan. This will ensure current and future measures are implemented in a way that meets the needs of the communities they are meant to serve.

The work to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people is far from done. The Government of Canada, along with Indigenous, provincial and territorial partners will continue to work together on the various components of the National Action Plan being released today and those still to come. The Government of Canada will also monitor and provide a public report annually on the implementation of initiatives included in its Federal Pathway. This ongoing process will help identify where there is a need to re-focus and adjust efforts in the Federal Pathway to keep it accountable for results.

Quotes

"We honour the strength, resilience of the families and survivors and their decades of advocacy for justice, healing and prevention. We are here today releasing the National Action Plan and the Federal Pathway because of their dedication to this important and challenging work. The Federal Pathway is a key contribution to the National Action Plan that will lead to real, lasting and widespread change. By working with over 100 Indigenous women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and Indigenous, provincial, and territorial partners, we will put in place the concrete measures and the accountability framework that will truly end this ongoing national tragedy."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people have told us that for them, healing starts with reclaiming their cultures. Culture has to be lived in order to flourish. This is what strengthens identity and leads to safe and secure communities. That is why our government is supporting Indigenous Peoples in revitalizing and strengthening their languages, knowledge and traditions and in telling their stories proudly. We stand firmly against all forms of racism and hatred because we want to build a Canada where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential—free from discrimination."





The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Heritage

"First Nations, Inuit and Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people deserve to live safely and enjoy good mental and physical health. As Minister of Indigenous Services, I take this seriously and am humbled to say that we are taking the necessary steps to meet those objectives. Our investments in health and child safety supports will help provide Indigenous women and their children the opportunity to rebuild better lives for themselves and their families."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Government of Canada recognizes that Indigenous Peoples have long been overrepresented in the justice system, as both victims and offenders. We are committed to working with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations to make fundamental changes that respond to the unique needs of Indigenous communities and ensure that the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people is an ongoing priority."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Government of Canada is taking action to address the violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. We are investing in capacity building for community-based Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations and working to address gender-based violence through a co-ordinated Federal Pathway. We are also partnering with families, communities and organizations across the country on over 100 initiatives to commemorate those lost and honour their legacies. Thank you to the families, communities and survivors for their collaboration on this important work. This is a national tragedy and the Government of Canada is committed to working with all partners to heal wounds and prevent this senseless violence."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef,

Minister of Women and Gender Equality

"Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people must have the confidence that the justice system is there to protect them, not to harm them. To this day, Indigenous Peoples continue to face systemic discrimination within our justice system. We all have a role to play to bring about the transformational changes needed to remedy this once and for all. The Federal Pathway will provide the roadmap to create a fair, equitable, and inclusive justice system that respects the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and protects women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people now and in the future."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"We remain committed to addressing gender-based violence in the North and all across the country. The Federal Pathway sets forth a plan to address the root causes of violence and socioeconomic injustices faced by Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people across Canada. It is based on collaboration, partnership, and community-driven priorities to ensure continued, coordinated, and comprehensive action that will make the substantial and transformative change needed to end this national tragedy."





The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick facts

Key Budget 2021 measures include closing the gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples, supporting healthy, safe, and prosperous Indigenous communities, and advancing meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and the Métis Nation through an historic investment of over $18 billion .

. According to Statistics Canada, despite only making up 4 per cent of the Canadian population, Indigenous women and girls represented 28 per cent of homicides perpetrated against women in 2019 and are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than non-Indigenous women in Canada .

. The Federal Pathway is the Federal Government's contribution and it is one component of a much broader National Action Plan to end the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Several other representative groups, and provinces and territories are also contributing components.

The Pathway is an evergreen document that will evolve over time to continue to meet the needs, goals and aspirations of Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people.

Backgrounder: Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

Backgrounder

June 3, 2021

Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan, called for by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. It outlines the Government of Canada's approach to ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Colonialism, racism, sexism and ableism and economic inequality have created systemic inequities for Indigenous Peoples, threaten to extinguish Indigenous languages, cultures and traditional practices, and have directly impacted the rightful power and place of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Federal Pathway acknowledges that this violence is a systemic problem that requires substantial, immediate and transformative change.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has remained committed to advancing reconciliation, and to forging a new relationship with Indigenous Peoples based on the recognition, affirmation and implementation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. Ending violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people is a top priority and is critical to advancing reconciliation and achieving equity for all Indigenous Peoples.

The Federal Pathway responds to this ongoing national tragedy in a way that is intersectional, holistic, accountable and enduring. It also represents the distinct and diverse regional perspectives and needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and people across Canada, no matter where they live, to support community-level changes and healing to end gender-based violence.

The Federal Pathway's Place in The National Action Plan

The Federal Pathway is one component of the much broader National Action Plan to end the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Government of Canada has brought together over 100 Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ partners, as well as a range of government (Indigenous, federal, provincial, territorial and municipal) and non-government representatives to contribute to the broader National Action Plan. The development process includes a National Family and Survivors Circle, Core Working Group (CWG), and eight sub-working groups (First Nations, Inuit, Métis, 2SLGBTQQIA+, urban, data, federal and provincial-territorial). The National Action Plan is intended to form the umbrella under which federal, provincial, and territorial and Indigenous partners, governments, and organizations will contribute their respective components.

Partners, organizations, and contributors include but are not limited to:

Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

Survivors of gender-based violence

Indigenous women

2SLGBTQQIA+ people

Community activists

Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and spiritual leaders

Indigenous youth

Indigenous women's organizations

Urban service providers and organizations

Indigenous rights holders

Indigenous governments

Government of Canada

Provincial and territorial governments

Non-governmental organizations

For more information, please see: Creating the MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ national action plan

Federal Pathway Breakdown

The Federal Pathway is designed to be inclusive, holistic and continually updated.

It is anchored in principles that build on the National Inquiry's Principles for Change and that were developed in cooperation with the working groups and Indigenous partners. These principles will guide commitments to concrete and preventative action throughout the implementation of the Federal Pathway and include:

Respect for the human rights of Indigenous Peoples;

Leadership of Indigenous families, survivors, women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people;

A holistic approach;

Self-determined, Indigenous-led, grassroots solutions and services;

Cultural safety and humility;

A trauma-informed approach; and,

A focus on dignity and supporting power and place – this includes rights to culture, health, safety and justice.

A plan to implement the Federal Pathway will be co-developed with Indigenous partners, with the goal of ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The work will address the four interconnected thematic areas: culture, health and wellness, human safety and security, and justice.

Theme: Culture

Government actions, inactions, policies and laws have prevented the ability to practice and to pass on cultural knowledge and languages, and created conditions in which the significant roles and identities of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are less valued. These conditions contribute to racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, discrimination, and violence faced by Indigenous Peoples. To address this, the Government of Canada has committed to the following objectives and concrete actions to support, honour and respect Indigenous languages, cultural knowledge and diverse forms of cultural expression:

Support the efforts of Indigenous Peoples in the retention, preservation, revitalization, maintenance and strengthening of Indigenous languages, cultures and cultural spaces;

Strengthen opportunities for Indigenous cultural expression, participation, promotion, and representation in the arts, cultural industries and media; and,

Address systemic racism experienced by Indigenous Peoples in the public and policy spheres.

Theme: Health & Wellness

Indigenous worldviews and ways of knowing, seeing, doing, and being are based in a holistic understanding of health and well-being, recognizing elements of spiritual, social, physical, and mental health and wellness within Indigenous individuals, families and communities. Health and safety are very much intertwined, as health is linked to the prevention of danger and harm to others, to the health of children and families, and to all aspects of physical and mental wellness. Indigenous Peoples in Canada experience a disproportionate burden of ill health, which is rooted in Canada's colonial legacy and existing health services that fail to adequately meet the needs of Indigenous Peoples. These extreme health inequities contribute to the violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

To address this, the Government of Canada has committed to the following objectives and concrete actions that will contribute to health systems free of racism and discrimination and better health outcomes for Indigenous Peoples:

Transform health service delivery to an Indigenous-led model;

Support Indigenous-led healing and mental wellness services, and strengthen protective pathways against violence; and,

Address anti-Indigenous racism in the health care system.

Theme: Human Safety & Security

Throughout Canada, Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people experience high rates of violence that point to the systemic failure to ensure their safety and security. Root causes of the violence include poverty, lack of affordable, adequate, and safe housing, environmental threats, political repression, social unrest, denial of cultural practices, disease, food insecurity and human rights abuses.

The Government of Canada commits to the following objectives and concrete actions that will promote the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls, and 2LSGBTQQIA+ people, no matter where they live:

Supporting safe and healthy communities;

Addressing socio-economic barriers to education, training and employment;

Supporting safe communities during resource extraction projects;

Fostering a cultural shift and supporting allies;

Addressing human trafficking and exploitation; and,

Supporting inclusive governance.

Theme: Justice

Indigenous Peoples face substantial barriers in accessing justice. The violence experienced by First Nations, Inuit, Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people has been identified by the Inquiry as a violation of Indigenous and human rights.

The Government of Canada has committed to taking concrete action to support self-determination and bringing about transformational change to the policing and justice systems to promote the safety and security and eliminate systemic barriers to justice for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

To accomplish this work, the Government of Canada has committed to the following objectives and concrete actions:

Recognize and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples;

Dismantle legislative barriers and improve access to justice;

Enhance prevention and community safety;

Co-develop First Nations policing legislation;

Enhance relationships between police services and Indigenous communities;

Address systemic racism in the criminal justice system; and,

Enhance culturally safe supports for victims and families.

Please see the Backgrounder on Key Initiatives and Investments to Support the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People for more details.

