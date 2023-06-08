The Government of Canada is directing the CRTC to exclude social media creators from regulation and make sure the rules are fair and adaptable as it implements the Online Streaming Act.

GATINEAU, QC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced proposed directions that will guide the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) during its implementation of the Online Streaming Act.

The Online Streaming Act will help highlight Canadian stories and music on streaming platforms and will reinvest in future generations of artists and creators in Canada.

The CRTC is being asked to:

support Canadian creators and creative industries;

advance Indigenous storytelling;

increase representation of Black, racialized and other equity-deserving communities;

ensure regulations are fair and flexible;

redefine Canadian programs to reflect today's industry and how Canadian stories are told; and

exclude social media creators' content from regulation.

The proposed policy directions will be published in the Canada Gazette, Part I for public consultation on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The government welcomes the participation of creators, businesses, civil society and all Canadians. Following the public consultation, the final policy directions will be published in the Canada Gazette, Part II. Once finalized, the CRTC will be bound by the policy directions.

In order to provide more clarity and predictability, the CRTC recently published details on how it will consult on the implementation of the Online Streaming Act. Information about how to participate is available on the CRTC website.

Quotes

"We've said it from the start: If you benefit from the system, you should contribute to it. With the Online Streaming Act, we're acting to support our creators, our artists, our independent producers and our culture so that they thrive in the digital age. Canadians deserve to see themselves in what they watch and listen to, and this legislation is an essential step forward in ensuring that our cultural industry and our talent shine."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The CRTC is the independent public authority responsible for regulating and supervising Canada's broadcasting system.

The government can provide directions to the CRTC on policy matters of broad application. The proposed policy directions give binding, high-level instructions to the CRTC as it implements the Online Streaming Act.

The Online Streaming Act received Royal Assent on April 27, 2023.

The last major reform of the Broadcasting Act was in 1991, before dial-up internet access was widely available in Canada.

The Online Streaming Act is one of three projects that are a key part of the government's digital agenda:

Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11): Highlights Canadian stories and music;

(Bill C-11): Highlights Canadian stories and music; Online News Act (Bill C-18): Would require large digital platforms to bargain fairly with news businesses over news content; and

(Bill C-18): Would require large digital platforms to bargain fairly with news businesses over news content; and Online Safety: Would promote a safer and more inclusive online space.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]