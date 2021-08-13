Program will optimize federal investments in third-party science and research organizations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Third-party science and research organizations expand our understanding of the world, generate new ideas, contribute to creating jobs for our children and grandchildren, and help build a workforce that is better able to respond to serious challenges with creativity and confidence. That is why we are committed not only to supporting these organizations but also to investing in science and research in a more transparent and effective way.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, opened the call for letters of intent for the new Strategic Science Fund (SSF). The call will be open until late fall 2021. Guided by a principles-based framework and the advice of an independent expert review panel, the SSF will establish a competitive, merit-based and transparent approach for allocating federal funding to third-party science and research organizations.

Designed to support a diverse portfolio of organizations, the SSF will enable Canada to increase the quality of its internationally competitive and leading-edge research; attract, retain and develop world-class research and innovation talent; accelerate the exchange of research results; and strengthen evidence-based decision making.

Through the SSF, we are continuing Canada's historic support for science and research; helping Canadians live safer, healthier and more productive lives; and creating good, high-quality and well-paying jobs Canadians can count on.

Quotes

"COVID-19 has shown us the importance of a strong science and research community in making informed decisions and turning ideas into life-saving technological breakthroughs. We are committed to supporting science and research organizations through the Strategic Science Fund, which will help maintain Canada's position as a world leader in science and research, creating well-paying jobs and spurring economic growth for the benefit of all Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Throughout Canada's pandemic response, we have seen the incredible value that our science and research community brings to supporting the health and safety of Canadians. The Strategic Science Fund will offer some of our most specialized health organizations the opportunity to continue their world-class research and help us meet the health challenges of tomorrow."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

Quick facts

The SSF will allow the Government of Canada to support research and related activities in specialized areas in cases where organizations cannot access other federal funding programs.

to support research and related activities in specialized areas in cases where organizations cannot access other federal funding programs. The SSF will allow third-party science and research organizations to continue their vital work, from conducting research to supporting evidence-based decision making and from promoting a science culture to helping the next generation of scientists and researchers develop their skills.

The SSF is a new approach to supporting third-party science and research organizations through a transparent, competitive, peer-reviewed funding process.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $13 billion in science and research, including support for cutting-edge life sciences research and biotechnology; research into systemic racism and gender inequality; and national strategies on artificial intelligence, clean tech, quantum technologies and genomics .

