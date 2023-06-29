LONDON, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, officially opened 110 affordable homes at 99 Pond Mills in London.

Located at 99 Pond Mills Road and owned and operated by Homes Unlimited (London) Inc., the building features 110 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 44 of which are fully wheelchair accessible.

Residents of the building include persons with disabilities and limited mobility, families and households of modest means, women and children coming from shelter housing, seniors, Indigenous persons, and new immigrants.

Funding for this project in the amount of nearly $25 million was announced in August 2021 and delivered through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The owner of the project also injected $2.5 million in cash equity and $1.1 million in land equity.

Residents started to move in on April 1, 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, we are providing over a hundred individuals and families here in London affordable homes that meet their needs. These investments are helping us make life more affordable for those most in need while building stronger communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home. This is one of the many ways the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Across the country, we are working with our partners to build the affordable housing needed to create healthy, sustainable communities. I'm so pleased to be present for this grand opening. These new units are a great addition to London and are in line with the Government of Canada's plan to increase housing supply so more people are able to find a home they can afford." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Our government is investing in affordable housing here in our London community and across Canada. We want to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for all. We are focused on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community, including people living with disabilities, women, children, and seniors by providing them with safe, accessible, and affordable housing options." – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"Homes Unlimited has been providing affordable rental housing to Londoners in need for almost 50 years. 99 Pond Mills Road is our largest, and we think finest, project to date. The need for safe, affordable rental housing here and across the country has never been greater and Homes Unlimited looks forward to creating new opportunities in the years ahead." – Carmen Sprovieri, President, Homes Unlimited

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

