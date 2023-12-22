ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in green and modern work facilities to support the efficient delivery of tax services to Canadians, while ensuring the long-term sustainable presence of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in the area of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded an $8.8-million contract to Moriyama & Teshima Architects for design services for a new federal facility to be built at 80 Kelsey Drive in St. John's. The Government of Canada recently acquired this land for the new building, which will accommodate the CRA's National Verification and Collections Centre and Tax Services Office.

Under this contract, Moriyama & Teshima Architects will provide architectural and engineering services for the design of the new facility. This includes preparing plans, specifications and cost estimates, as well as providing construction oversight services.

The construction portion of the project will include mandatory requirements for Indigenous Participation Plans. This supports the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring that Indigenous businesses are provided with opportunities to benefit from major federal projects and developments. Public Services and Procurement Canada continues to engage with Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous communities to identify potential economic opportunities during this project.

The new facility will comply with the 2020 Greening Government Strategy, which requires departments to prioritize low-carbon and climate resilience. New federal buildings must target net-zero carbon, and this will be achieved through integrated design and the incorporation of modern building technologies.

The interior office space will also include activity-based workplaces, providing a safe, efficient and modern workspace for CRA employees. This will help support productivity and wellness for a workforce in St. John's that fluctuates based on operational needs and can reach a peak of approximately 3,000 employees during tax-filing season.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2029.

Quotes

"Building this new facility will not only generate and sustain jobs in the local community, but also significantly reduce the Canadian government's carbon footprint in the region. This project also incorporates Indigenous Participation Plans, reaffirming the Government of Canada's commitment to provide opportunities for Indigenous businesses."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Canada Revenue Agency is thrilled to be forging a future where the St. John's National Verification and Collections Centre and Newfoundland and Labrador Tax Services Office will operate collaboratively from a modern facility. The Government of Canada's investment in this new space exemplifies our dedication to delivering efficient, client-focused services and will greatly benefit CRA employees in Newfoundland and Labrador and the millions of Canadians they serve."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of National Revenue

"We have an energized workforce here in St. John's East, and this new federal facility will enable the modern and hybrid environment that today's employees thrive best in. Not only will this project sustain construction-related jobs here in Newfoundland and Labrador as we reduce our carbon footprint, it will ensure the CRA team continues to provide leading and trusted services to Canadians."

Joanne Thompson

Member of Parliament for St. John's East

Quick facts

The current National Verification and Collections Centre in St. John's was built in 1980 and has reached the end of its life expectancy.

was built in 1980 and has reached the end of its life expectancy. The new building will optimize space occupancy in the context of a hybrid work model, providing a modern workplace that is better aligned with the current and future space needs for federal employees.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Olivier Pilon, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, 613-323-6621, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]