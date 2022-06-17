CanNor funding supports five Indigenous-led projects across NWT

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - A key to Canada's economic recovery is supporting local businesses as they rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic so they can better serve their communities and lead economic growth. Indigenous businesses, organizations and communities across the North and Arctic faced significant challenges during the pandemic and now play a vital role in economic recovery and in achieving long-term economic development goals across the territories.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, announced a combined investment of over $550,000, delivered by CanNor, to support five unique projects that help Indigenous businesses across the Northwest Territories recover, diversify, innovate and grow.

The Government of Canada is continuing to ensure Indigenous-owned and run businesses in the Northwest Territories are viable and that the communities in which they operate benefit from their success. CanNor supports the territories through its full suite of regular economic development programming, and helps position the NWT economy for growth.

Federal investment supports projects in NWT

This investment will provide support to Indigenous businesses, communities, and organizations in NWT by increasing their capacity to benefit from economic opportunities in diversified economic sectors. Key project activities include infrastructure development that supports food security, business expansion, strategic planning, establishing a community investment trust fund and finding ways to identify additional economic potential within and outside of the territory. These projects by community-based Indigenous businesses and organizations provide essential revenue streams needed to create good jobs in communities and support a more prosperous future for Northerners.

The Government of Canada continues to work with Indigenous partners, organizations, businesses and communities to help grow the economies of the North and Arctic

"Communities in the North and Arctic have needs that are much different than other parts of the country, including infrastructure, food security, and economic opportunity. Our government recognizes these challenges and is working directly with Indigenous partners, businesses, and organizations in continuing to support projects that increase training and capacity building, develop infrastructure, expand operations, and support food security and food affordability. We are working alongside Indigenous businesses and organizations, based on their local priorities, to seize opportunities, to create jobs, and grow the economy for all Northerners."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

"Today's announcement supports the economic potential of Indigenous entrepreneurs and business viability. This project funding is helping local businesses and Indigenous organizations benefit from key economic opportunities, while also supporting training and skills development, good jobs, strong communities and a more inclusive and robust NWT economy."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"Working with CanNor has been a pleasure, we appreciate their commitment to supporting local Indigenous entrepreneurs."

- Don Morin, owner of Morin's Fisheries

"Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation is pleased to work alongside CanNor for the completion of our Hydroponic and Trust Fund projects. The financial support that CanNor is providing to our community is helping us to achieve our goals related to food security and prosperity for our future generations. We look forward to our continued relationship with CanNor on these files and other matters."

- Chief Kele Antoine, Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation

