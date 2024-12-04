Government of Canada makes important investments in Alaska Highway

FORT NELSON, BC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments and mitigating risks to our infrastructure as a result of climate change.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded 2 contracts, totalling more than $103 million (excluding taxes), to Ledcor Highways Limited, for maintenance work on the Alaska Highway. The contracts were awarded following competitive procurement processes.

The contracts cover work on 2 sections of the Alaska Highway under PSPC's responsibility: the south section, from kilometres 133 to 589, and the north section, from kilometres 589 to 968.

Both contracts are for a period of 3 years, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2028, and include year-round and seasonal maintenance activities on and off the highway. Activities include traffic management and control, highway surface maintenance, highway drainage maintenance, winter maintenance such as snow clearing and salt application, roadside maintenance and structure maintenance.

After extensive collaboration with First Nations and industry, a robust Indigenous participation requirement was added to these contracts. The requirement is creating economic opportunities to provide meaningful work and economic benefits to Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous firms in the region. The opportunities are as follows:

a minimum sub-contracting requirement to First Nations of: $24 million on the south section of the highway $33 million on the north section of the highway

mandatory employment and training requirements for the 7 First Nations along the highway on both maintenance contracts

The contracts will help ensure the safety of travellers on the Alaska Highway for years to come and provide economic benefits to the region.

Quotes

"The Alaska Highway is an important transportation link to the Yukon and northern British Columbia for residents and tourists alike. Through this maintenance and repair program, we are preserving the highway infrastructure to better support local economies and communities, and providing long-term value for the region."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"These contracts ensure a safer, more reliable Alaska Highway by addressing immediate safety concerns and investing in long-term infrastructure. With smart planning and execution, they'll strengthen the highway for local communities and the growing number of travelers for years to come."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for the Yukon

Quick facts

The Alaska Highway stretches 2,450 km across northern British Columbia and southern Yukon into Alaska . It includes 58 bridges and bridge culverts, over 2,100 small culverts, and several pits and quarries.

Highway stretches 2,450 km across northern and southern into . It includes 58 bridges and bridge culverts, over 2,100 small culverts, and several pits and quarries. PSPC is responsible for the section from km 133, north of Fort St. John, British Columbia , to km 968 at the British Columbia and Yukon border. The PSPC section of the highway is the principal land transportation link to northern British Columbia , the Yukon and Alaska from the rest of Canada and the lower 48 American states.

, to km 968 at the and border. The PSPC section of the highway is the principal land transportation link to northern , the and from the rest of and the lower 48 American states. Given that the PSPC-operated section of the Alaska Highway passes through the traditional territories of First Nations, PSPC has consulted with the 7 First Nations along the highway.

Highway passes through the traditional territories of First Nations, PSPC has consulted with the 7 First Nations along the highway. It's mandatory that the winning bidder provides employment and training opportunities for each of the 7 First Nations for whichever of the 2 contracts that include their traditional territory.

PSPC uses a 2-contract model for better redundancy and increased capacity and optionality. This approach will allow the department flexibility to engage for additional support during emergencies.

Associated links

