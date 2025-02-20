OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Transnational criminal organizations, including cartels, play a leading role in the production and distribution of fentanyl throughout Canada. To rid Canada of this scourge, the Government of Canada will ensure law enforcement has every resource available to dismantle and disrupt the operations of these organizations in our communities.

Today, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, announced that the Government of Canada has listed seven organizations as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means any property of that group in Canada can be frozen and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment. This listing enhances domestic law enforcement capabilities, while respecting other countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The seven entities listed today are:

Cártel del Golfo Cártel de Sinaloa La Familia Michoacana Cárteles Unidos La Mara Salvatrucha Tren de Aragua Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación



These entities are criminal organizations that, through their activities and operations, carry out, attempt to carry out, participate in or facilitate terrorist activity by taking hostages, attacking civilian and critical infrastructure, and working to diminish the ability of local governments to function effectively and enforce laws. Entities have also used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to generate terror and intimidate local populations, whether it is attacking roads, hindering the passage of state forces or hitting specific targets. In addition, their drug trafficking activities are a risk to our national security and must be stopped using all tools available.

These seven organizations are now considered terrorist groups under Canadian criminal law. Listing these organizations as terrorist groups assists Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting terrorism and plays a key role in countering domestic financing activities. Reviews are ongoing to determine if additional entities should be added to Canada's list of terrorist groups.

The Government of Canada is taking all necessary steps to address fentanyl in Canada; by appointing a fentanyl czar, launching the Canada – U.S. Joint Strike Force, convening a new taskforce to combat money laundering, and investing $1.3 billion to strengthen our border.

"Transnational crime cartels profit off suffering caused by fentanyl and illegal guns they push into our communities. We have cracked down on their labs and trafficking networks. Now we are going after their money."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

As of February 18, 2025 , the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports a significant decrease in fentanyl seizures from Canada , with a 97 percent drop in January 2025 compared to December 2024 .

There are several offences in the Criminal Code that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the Criminal Code prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide property or any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) for the benefit of or at the direction of a terrorist group.

that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide property or any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) for the benefit of or at the direction of a terrorist group. With the addition of these organizations, there are now 86 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code .

. As Canada's national police service, the RCMP is responsible for preventing, detecting and investigating terrorism-related criminal activities in Canada while respecting personal rights and freedoms. Listing is an important tool that supports criminal investigations and strengthens the RCMP's ability to prevent and disrupt terrorist activity in Canada .

