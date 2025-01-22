GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting employees and resolving outstanding pay issues for federal public servants while working to improve their overall human resources (HR) and pay experience. It is unacceptable that some employees continue to face pay issues and it is our top priority to resolve them.

Today, the government provided an update on the integrated strategy to manage human resources and pay for public servants. We continue tracking our progress against 11 key commitments and are making significant advances. Besides exploring a replacement for the current Phoenix pay system and most of the 30 HR systems in use across the Government of Canada, we are improving the way we deliver HR and pay services within our current systems.

As part of the update, the Government of Canada published its third quarterly progress report, which provides an update on ongoing progress related to HR and pay. Since last fall, we have been working on various projects to better support employees, while also improving current operations and continuing to explore a new HR and pay solution. The report includes details on:

Increased capacity and efficiency to support the Pay Centre

New Maternity and Parental Leave Form

MyGCHR 9.2 Upgrade Project

Launch of the Responsible AI and Operations Ethics Board

Upgrades to the pay system database

The Government of Canada will continue engaging with employees and stakeholders while working on various initiatives to support its employees, resolve HR and pay issues, and make progress on exploring a possible replacement for Phoenix. The government will continue to provide regular updates as these projects progress.

Quotes

"We are committed to improving our operations to better support federal public servants, while exploring new solutions to address HR and pay challenges. Resolving pay issues and ensuring timely, accurate compensation is our top priority. We will continue working to develop a system that meets the needs of today and the future."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Working with Public Services and Procurement Canada, we're moving towards a simplified HR and pay system to better serve public servants. In the coming months, we'll continue discussions with stakeholders, including with bargaining agents, as we prepare to streamline the number of individual systems across the Government. This change will ensure consistency across departments and make processes more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

President of the Treasury Board

Quick facts

In 2024, we've achieved a government-wide average biweekly payroll accuracy of 98.1%.

$135 million was allocated in Budget 2024 to explore a new public service HR and pay solution. Of this, $112.1 million is allocated to PSPC, including $85 million to amend the contract with Dayforce to continue to expand testing and design the system to our specific needs. The remaining $22.7 million is allocated to TBS.

was allocated in Budget 2024 to explore a new public service HR and pay solution. Of this, is allocated to PSPC, including to amend the contract with Dayforce to continue to expand testing and design the system to our specific needs. The remaining is allocated to TBS. The current HR and pay systems are used to deliver pay and benefits to over 430,000 current and former public servants from over 100 departments and agencies. In 2023, this represented approximately 13.1 million payments, totalling approximately $36 billion .

. The Public Service Pay Centre provides pay services for 49 organizations serving over 250,000 clients.

Associated links

