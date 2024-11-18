OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Young people across Canada are struggling with their mental health. From the pressures of social media to uncertainties about the future fueled by affordability, global conflict, climate change and more, youth are growing up with different realities. It's crucial that all youth have timely access to appropriate services and supports right in their communities from the organizations they trust.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, launched the first call for proposals under the Youth Mental Health Fund. Organizations can apply for funding to increase access to community-based mental health care for young people across Canada. These projects will enhance access to mental health supports and services for youth in their communities that meet their unique needs, including underserved populations and Indigenous youth.

This open call for proposals is part of the $500 million investment over five years committed in Budget 2024 to develop the Youth Mental Health Fund, which will help create lasting and meaningful improvements in the mental health of youth and their families.

The Fund will help community organizations expand the mental health care services they offer to youth, add capacity and fill gaps and ensure they are integrated within the broader healthcare system. It will also help community organizations link into Integrated Youth Service networks and/or provincial and territorial health systems. The deadline to submit a proposal is January 22, 2025.

We are committed to working with partners across the country to ensure that all young people have easy and equitable access to mental health services when and where they need it. Through initiatives such as the new Youth Mental Health Fund, we are showing our youth that their mental health is a priority.

"We need to meet youth where they are at with the mental health supports they need. Community health organizations are key to ensuring youth can access treatment and resources no matter where they live. Good mental health is key to helping young people reach their full potential. And we'll be there to make sure that organizations across Canada have access to the tools they need to help young people succeed and thrive."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

inister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Access to culturally relevant and effective mental health services is not just a necessity; it is a lifeline. This funding will improve the availability, accessibility, quality and effectiveness of mental wellness services for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis youth in communities all across Canada."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We're committed to equipping young people, along with their families and support networks, with tools to build resilience and protect their mental well-being. Mental health supports and services need to be easily accessible and meet young people where they are at. Community organizations are at the heart of this effort, offering tailored, culturally responsive care that empowers youth and strengthens our communities. We're excited to see the innovative projects organizations across the country bring forward."

Élisabeth Brière

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Almost two thirds of mental health disorders emerge before the age of 25, and nearly half do before 18.

Suicide is a leading cause of death among those aged 15 to 34. The suicide rate among Indigenous youth aged 15-24 is five to six times the rates seen in the non-Indigenous population.

The Youth Mental Health Funding is supporting Indigenous-specific, distinctions-based mental wellness supports and services that meet the needs of First Nations, Inuit youth, and Métis youth. Indigenous Services Canada will work closely with Indigenous partners to administer funding for these populations through existing processes and structures.

If you are thinking about suicide or worried that someone you know may be thinking about suicide, you can call or text 9-8-8 for support in English or French, 24/7/365.

For more information on eligibility for this open call and how to apply, visit Youth Mental Health Fund: Call for proposals 2024.

