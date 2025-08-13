OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unlicensed ultraviolet (UV) sunlamps

Unlicensed ultraviolet (UV) sunlamps Issue: Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Do not use unlicensed Mitolux UV sunlamps. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these sunlamps and have concerns about your health. Check whether medical devices have been licensed for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Affected products

Product Model BETTER THAN SUNSHINE SUNLAMP BTS-1 LITE SUNLAMP MTLE1 MITOLUX SUNLAMP BTS2

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers that unlicensed ultraviolet (UV) sunlamps sold by Mitolux may pose health risks due to excessive and unsafe ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation levels. The devices are marketed to be a reliable source of natural Vitamin D.

Too much exposure to UVB radiation from using Mitolux UV sunlamps can cause:

skin reactions and burns

eye damage

premature skin aging

skin cancer with repeated exposure

It is illegal to advertise for sale, import for sale, or sell medical devices in Canada without appropriate licensing under the Medical Devices Regulations. Health Canada is asking companies that sell Mitolux UV sunlamps to immediately stop selling them.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

What you should do

Stop using unlicensed Mitolux UV sunlamps.

Consult a health care professional if you have used any unlicensed UV sunlamps and have health concerns.

Be aware of the risks of buying medical devices online.

Check whether a UV sunlamp has been licensed for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Check Health Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts database for advisories on illegal health products.

Également disponible en français

