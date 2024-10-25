OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Climate change has ongoing impacts on our environment and the health of people in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada's Infectious Disease and Climate Change (IDCC) Program focuses on preparing and protecting people in Canada against climate-sensitive zoonotic, food-borne and water-borne infectious diseases. The Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund (IDCCF) provides funding for projects that advance the monitoring and surveillance of these diseases, increase awareness among health professionals and share information and tools to prevent and reduce risk to people in Canada, especially among vulnerable populations.

The IDCCF solicitation is now open and will run until November 28, 2024. Applicant projects must align with one of the following streams on climate-sensitive infectious diseases:

Stream 1 – Building capacity and resiliency of Indigenous Peoples on climate-sensitive infectious diseases and health with projects developed by and with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples

– Building capacity and resiliency of Indigenous Peoples on climate-sensitive infectious diseases and health with projects developed by and with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples Stream 2 – Mobilizing evidence and raising awareness to take action on climate sensitive diseases

Projects supported through the IDCCF will help raise awareness among people in Canada and partner organizations on actions to take to reduce infectious disease risk, adapt to our changing climate, become more resilient and ultimately improve our health and well-being.

Interested organizations can apply here.

Quotes

"The health of Canadians is our highest priority. The Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund helps Canadians take action to address the impacts of climate change."

The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health



Quick Facts

To date, the Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund has invested in 41 projects, totaling $15.3 million .

. Canada's climate is warming two times faster than the global average, and three times faster in the North. Climate change is already having serious impacts on the health and well-being of people living in Canada , compounding existing public health challenges and widening health inequities.

climate is warming two times faster than the global average, and three times faster in the North. Climate change is already having serious impacts on the health and well-being of people living in , compounding existing public health challenges and widening health inequities. Climate change is resulting in generally warmer temperatures, shorter and milder winters, longer and hotter summers, and more frequent and more intense severe weather events such as hurricanes, thunderstorms, wildfires, floods and droughts. These changes are a key driver of serious vector-borne diseases, including those carried by ticks and mosquitoes, as well as food-borne and water-borne infectious diseases.

The Infectious Disease and Climate Change Program supports the Government of Canada to deliver on its commitments to address the health impacts (infectious disease risks and related health impacts) of our changing climate articulated in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change and the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan as part of the National Adaptation Strategy.

