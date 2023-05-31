The $6 million Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program provides top-up grants for the design and construction of fire-resilient and Net Zero Homes

LYTTON, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 30, 2021, the Lytton Creek Wildfire destroyed the Village of Lytton and surrounding areas, causing tragic loss of life and forcing residents to flee their beloved community. In the first days of disaster response, the Government of Canada was there to help get people out and equipment in to save lives. And now, as the Village begins to assess building permit applications, the Government of Canada is ready to help again.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced that the Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program is now open for applications. Through this $6 million program, PacifiCan will provide top-up grants to eligible Lytton homeowners who wish to rebuild their home to fire-resilient or fire-resilient and Net Zero standards.

This investment will help the community of Lytton build back stronger and more resilient. Fire-resilient construction helps prevent damage to homes and belongings, and buys valuable time for evacuation in the event of a fire. Net Zero Homes are highly energy efficient and produce as much energy as they use. They also significantly reduce heating and cooling costs for homeowners and improve indoor air quality.

All eligible homeowners accepted into the program could receive a grant of $10,000 toward a fire-resilient rebuild. Grants for rebuilding to Net Zero standards will vary based on home size, however a fire-resilient and Net Zero rebuild of 1,100 square feet could receive a grant of approximately $84,000 in PacifiCan funding.

In response to local needs, Minister Sajjan announced that the program is open to both homeowners who held home insurance at the time of the fire, and those who did not. The program is open to those who lost homes located in the Village of Lytton and within 15 kilometers of the Village boundaries.

PacifiCan is one partner supporting Lytton's recovery, alongside provincial ministries, other federal departments, the Village of Lytton, Indigenous communities, and leadership in the region. PacifiCan is also working in partnership with the Canadian Home Builders' Association's (CHBA) Net Zero Home Labelling Program. The CHBA will help connect potential applicants with local certified Net Zero builders to help guide the building process.

By focusing on building back better, the Government of Canada is helping protect communities against climate disasters now and for the future.

Applications for the Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program are now being accepted. For more information, visit the PacifiCan website at www.canada.ca/pacifican-lytton-programs. Potential applicants are encouraged to reach out to the PacifiCan team at [email protected] for a one-on-one consultation to discuss their rebuild plans and receive an application form.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that Lytton's road to recovery has been challenging, and that the devastation of the 2021 wildfire is still felt daily. As the people of Lytton prepare to rebuild, PacifiCan is here to support. We are working closely with many partners to ensure that the Homeowner Program is as accessible as possible, and plays a meaningful role in Lytton's recovery. This program will help Lytton create a stronger, more resilient community for now and for future generations."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

In June 2022 , Minister Sajjan announced $13.2 million in PacifiCan funding to deliver two Lytton recovery programs: $6 million for the Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program and $7.2 million for the Lytton Business Restart Program.

, Minister Sajjan announced in PacifiCan funding to deliver two recovery programs: for the Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program and for the Lytton Business Restart Program. Eligible applicants for the Homeowner Program are owners of a residential property located in the Village of Lytton – or within 15 km of the Village – that was fully destroyed by the Lytton Creek Wildfire on June 30, 2021 , and who plan to build a fire-resilient or Net Zero or Net Zero Ready home as their primary residence.

– or within 15 km of the Village – that was fully destroyed by the Lytton Creek Wildfire on , and who plan to build a fire-resilient or Net Zero or Net Zero Ready home as their primary residence. Building a fire-resilient home means using measures to protect against and prepare for wildfires, including using fire-resistant construction materials such as metal roofing and siding and home design features such as enclosed gutters and eaves.

Fire-resilient and Net Zero Homes offer many benefits – they are safer, more comfortable, save energy and heating costs, and increase home value. Homes that meet Net Zero standards are up to 80 per cent more energy-efficient than regular homes.

Additional information about Net Zero standards and benefits can be found on the Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) website: https://www.chba.ca/CHBA/BuyingNew/Net-Zero-Homes.aspx.

PacifiCan partnered with Natural Resources Canada's CanmetENERGY Ottawa Lab and with local builders to carry out detailed modelling on the costs of building to fire-resilient and Net Zero standards in Lytton in order to determine grant amounts.

in order to determine grant amounts. The Lytton Business Restart Program will help small- and medium-sized businesses re-establish in the community. Funding will include support for Indigenous businesses and those operated by women, youth and other underrepresented groups. This program will launch in summer 2023.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians.

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Jillian Glover, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]