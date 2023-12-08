GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to reporting annually to Canadians on its progress toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Canada and internationally. The 15-year action plan provides Canadians with an ambitious roadmap to build a better world by combatting inequalities, protecting the planet, and providing every person with the opportunities they need to succeed.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the launch of an online questionnaire aimed at gathering input from organizations and individuals for the upcoming 2024 Annual Report on the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs. The questionnaire will be open from December 8, 2023, until February 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

Canada's 2024 Annual Report is an opportunity for Canada to showcase its commitment to sustainable development and to demonstrate leadership and accountability on this important global commitment by incorporating diverse perspectives from organizations and individuals. Additional engagement activities that will inform the report include targeted outreach to various stakeholder groups, including provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous Peoples, youth, civil society organizations, and key SDG stakeholders.

The Annual Report will focus on five specific SDGs that will be reviewed at the 2024 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development:

SDG 1 – No Poverty

SDG 2 – Zero Hunger

SDG 13 – Climate Action

SDG 16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals

All 17 SDGs have always been an integral part of the Government of Canada's programs and policies. Canada remains dedicated to advancing the 2030 Agenda, which began in 2015, to build stronger, safer, more inclusive communities that leave no one behind. In 2018, the Government of Canada committed $59.8 million over 13 years to support Canada's implementation of the 2030 Agenda by strengthening partnerships and engagement with Canadians and fostering local and community results.

To participate in the online questionnaire and contribute to a more sustainable future, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/agenda-2030/sustainable-development-goals-consultation.html

Quotes

"The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide us with a roadmap to build a stronger, safer and more inclusive Canada, for everyone. Canadians, including all orders of government, Indigenous Peoples, civil society, youth and the private sector, have a role to play in advancing the SDGs and ensuring no one is left behind. I look forward to engaging with and hearing from Canadians, who are integral to the ongoing implementation of the 2030 Agenda."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Amidst a challenging global context, where hard-fought development gains are at risk of being lost, Canada remains committed to the 2030 Agenda and its principle of leaving no one behind. This online questionnaire gives Canadians a chance to be heard as we prepare to share our progress with the world through the 2024 Annual Report. I encourage everyone to participate; your opinion and experience matter."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development

Quick Facts

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and all other United Nations member states in 2015. It includes 17 SDGs and 169 targets and sets out a 15-year plan to achieve them.

and all other United Nations member states in 2015. It includes 17 SDGs and 169 targets and sets out a 15-year plan to achieve them. To date, nearly $22 million has been allocated to 131 projects across Canada under the SDG Funding Program. A new call for proposals was launched in November 2023 and remains open until January 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (PST) .

has been allocated to 131 projects across under the SDG Funding Program. A new call for proposals was launched in and remains open until at . The Annual Report showcases Canada's progress domestically and internationally toward implementing the 2030 Agenda and advancing the SDGs.

progress domestically and internationally toward implementing the 2030 Agenda and advancing the SDGs. The Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to regularly and transparently report to Canadians on Canada's progress toward achieving the SDGs.

is delivering on its commitment to regularly and transparently report to Canadians on progress toward achieving the SDGs. The inaugural Annual Report on the SDGs was released in 2022. In 2023, Canada presented a Voluntary National Review on its progress to achieve the SDGs at the High-Level Political Forum, which replaced the Annual Report for that year.

presented a Voluntary National Review on its progress to achieve the SDGs at the High-Level Political Forum, which replaced the Annual Report for that year. The High-Level Political Forum is the main United Nations platform on sustainable development and plays a central role in the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda at the global level.

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau , is co-chair of the United Nations SDG Advocates group, comprised of 17 influential leaders raising global awareness of the SDGs. Joined by the Prime Minister of Barbados , Mia Mottley , as co-chair, the Prime Minister is working to increase the momentum to achieve the SDGs, particularly through advancing gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls (SDG 5), combatting climate change and protecting the planet (SDG 13), enabling access to quality education for all (SDG 4), and fostering diverse and inclusive partnerships for sustainable development (SDG 17).

Associated Links

