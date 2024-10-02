Government of Canada launches new stream of the Executive Leadership Development Program as part of its Action Plan for Black Public Servants

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - This past month, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, joined 50 Black executives from 2 cohorts to celebrate the launch of a new stream of the Executive Leadership Development Program. Designed to address the historic underrepresentation of Black executives in the federal public service, this new stream equips Black executives with the essential knowledge of leading within the federal public service while also integrating the lived experiences of its participants.

Over the next 2 years, up to 100 Black executives will participate in the program with up to 25 members in 4 cohorts. This initiative serves as a targeted measure to help close the representation gap of Black executives by addressing the systemic barriers that have historically limited their access to high-profile leadership programs.

The program will enable Black executives, at the EX-01, EX-02, or EX-03 levels access to further enhance their key leadership skills, deepen their understanding of the fundamentals of government decision-making, and share their lived experiences within a trusted and well-integrated community of Black peers. It will also create opportunities for sponsorship, foster mentorship, and support talent management and career progression.

The launch of this program follows the government's announcement in February 2024 of 3 initiatives to advance the Action Plan for Black Public Servants, aimed at dismantling the barriers Black public servants have faced in their careers. Other initiatives include Health Canada's Black-centric enhancements to the Employee Assistance Program, and the Public Service Commission's individualized assessment, counselling and coaching services for Black public servants.

In addressing these systemic barriers, we have taken deliberate steps to engage and ensure that the Action Plan for Black Public Servants is guided by engagement with Black employees and executives.

The Government of Canada is taking steps to foster a safe, healthy and inclusive environment, where Black public servants are recognized for their important contributions and provided every opportunity to succeed.

Quote

"Targeted efforts such as this new stream of the Executive Leadership Development Program demonstrate the concrete steps we are taking to address and remove all forms of anti-Black racism and discrimination. This is a truly unique opportunity that will help our public service become even better by leveraging all public service talent to best serve Canadians."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

Quick facts

During the 2021–22 fiscal year, there were 9,809 employees who identified as Black out of 236,133 overall in the core public administration, or 4.2%. A total of 168 executive employees self-identified as Black out of a total of 7,200 (2.3%) of the executive population. For more information about the Action Plan, public servants can contact the Task Force for Black Public Servants at [email protected] .

public servants can contact the Task Force for Black Public Servants at . Prior to the launch of the executive leadership program for Black leaders, the Canada School of Public Service ran a successful 12-month professional development program pilot for 17 Black and Indigenous executives.

According to the 2022 Public Service Employee Survey results,11% of Black public servants reported experiencing discrimination on the job, compared to 6% reported from non-racialized, non-Indigenous populations.

According to the 2021–2022 Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada report, when compared to other employment equity groups, the proportion of Black employees is higher in the $50,000 to $74,999 salary range and is lower in the salary ranges between $75,000 and $250,000 .

