OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - With the devastating impacts of climate change on display around the world, the Government of Canada is more committed than ever to working with industry, governments, and communities across the country to protect and restore our oceans. Canada's oceans are home to a rich diversity of species, habitats, and ecosystems that need our help in order to thrive. They feed our families, support important industries, and connect us all.

Canada has made significant progress in marine conservation over the last six years, protecting nearly 14 per cent of our oceans by establishing marine protected areas and marine refuges in Canadian waters. We are protecting vital marine elements including coral concentrations, sponge reefs and other important marine habitats that contribute to healthy fish stocks and ecosystems.

While we have come a long way, there is more work to be done. That is why, today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, launched a national Call for Proposals for funding ocean conservation and management projects in Canada through the Oceans Management Contribution Program.

This is the first national Call for Proposals under this program, which, starting today, provides open access to at least $5 million in funding for eligible marine conservation projects across the country. In addition to this funding, $20 million is being distributed for specific agreements to support ocean conservation and planning in regions across Canada. These opportunities are made possible through Budget 2021's historic $976.8 million investment in marine conservation efforts to protect 25 per cent of Canada's oceans by 2025, working towards 30 per cent by 2030.

Achieving ambitious conservation goals for our marine environments takes time, effort, and collaboration. By working together with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous governments, with the support of conservation partners and organizations motivated by the same goals, we can conserve and restore our oceans for generations to come.

Quotes:

"Conserving Canada's oceans is about more than reaching targets – it's about working together to regenerate our marine ecosystems, so our children and grandchildren are able to experience the beauty, diversity, and abundance of our oceans. With every organization and with every innovative idea we support through the Oceans Management Contribution Program, we move a step closer to our common goal of a healthier ocean, now and for the generations to come."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The Oceans Management Contribution Program has been in place since 2016, and to date has allocated approximately $22 million to support over 100 projects across the country. Funded projects have included, among others, training programs on ocean governance, the development of marine spatial plans, the identification of potential areas for marine protection, and co-development of an Arctic Marine Monitoring Strategy.





to support over 100 projects across the country. Funded projects have included, among others, training programs on ocean governance, the development of marine spatial plans, the identification of potential areas for marine protection, and co-development of an Arctic Marine Monitoring Strategy. Funding applications will be accepted between December 15, 2021 and February 11, 2022 . Organizations are invited to submit proposals under three key streams: outreach, monitoring, and capacity building. Successful applicants will receive funding through contribution agreements to support projects that help manage and conserve our oceans.





and . Organizations are invited to submit proposals under three key streams: outreach, monitoring, and capacity building. Successful applicants will receive funding through contribution agreements to support projects that help manage and conserve our oceans. Canada continues to advocate internationally to protect 30 per cent of the world's ocean by 2030, as a member of the Global Ocean Alliance, and the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People.





continues to advocate internationally to protect 30 per cent of the world's ocean by 2030, as a member of the Global Ocean Alliance, and the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. As a member of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, Canada is committed to sustainably managing 100 per cent of the ocean area under its national jurisdiction by 2025.





is committed to sustainably managing 100 per cent of the ocean area under its national jurisdiction by 2025. In September 2022 , Canada will take centre stage in advancing discussions and global cooperation on marine conservation at the 5th International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) in Vancouver, British Columbia .

Our oceans are vital to the livelihoods of communities across Canada . We want to keep our oceans healthy, while also growing ocean industries sustainably to create more opportunities for coastal communities. That's why we're creating a sustainable Blue Economy Strategy.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Kevin Lemkay: Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-408-5568, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

